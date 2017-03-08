Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Maybe you’re already one of the millions of people who have watched 14-year-old pop singer Aaliyah Rose’s YouTube videos. She creates colorful and spirited covers of radio favorites and now millions more will hear her talents.

At her blind audition for The Voice, where she performed Andra Day’s “Rise Up” this week, coach Gwen Stefani chose Aaliyah Rose to move forward with the competition. You can watch it happen below:

Catch the Voice on Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7C on NBC to follow Rose’s progress.