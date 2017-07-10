Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

If you’re feeling exhausted, here are 12 scriptures to ponder from the Bible, the Book of Mormon, and the Pearl of Great Price.

Exodus 33:13-14

Now therefore, I pray thee, if I have found grace in thy sight, shew me now thy way, that I may know thee, that I may find grace in thy sight: and consider that this nation is thy people.

And he said, My presence shall go with thee, and I will give thee rest.

Jeremiah 31:25

For I have satiated the weary soul, and I have replenished every sorrowful soul.

Psalm 37:7

Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass.

Isaiah 40:31

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

Matthew 11:28-29

Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.

Galatians 6:9

And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.

To read the rest of the scriptures in the list on LDS Daily, click here.