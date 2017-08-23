5 LDS Musicians to Talk, Perform in ‘Face to Face’ Event

Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Five musical artists will speak and perform for youths of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a Face to Face broadcast on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. MDT.

The artists are Lexi Walker, Nik Day, Nicole Luz, Patch Crowe and Madilyn Paige.

Walker’s video of Frozen’s “Let It Go” went viral, and she performed with the One Voice Children’s Choir on “America’s Got Talent. She’s performed with the Piano Guys, David Archuleta and Lindsey Stirling.

Day, the LDS Church’s youth music manager, has written songs for the LDS Church’s youth themes and EFY and released his “Miracle Album” last year.

To read the full article on the Deseret News, click here.