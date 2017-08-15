Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

In their recent statement on the horrific events of Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead and another nineteen injured, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints quote President Gordon B. Hinckley and said:

“No man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ.” For members of the Church, we reaffirm that teaching today and the Savior’s admonition to love our neighbor.

One way we can take this admonition more seriously is to actively combat racism in our wards and branches. These five points are a great starting place for members of the Church who may struggle to understand why we even need to talk about race in the first place. Pick one, open your heart, and determine what course of action is best for you to more fully align yourself with the teachings of the Church.

Educate Yourself on Race Issues in the Church

The Church has a history with members of different races, the most prominent being the ban of black male members holding the priesthood. In recent years, the Church has worked hard to become transparent on such issues. It is important you take the time to study these issues and be prepared to talk about them with members and non-members alike. An educated person in a person more prepared for revelation and inspiration.

You can read the Church’s primary writings on Race and the Priesthood here.

Avoid Mormon Myths on Race

In the past, Church members and even Church leaders have interpreted scriptures connected to race. This includes Book of Mormon scriptures about people with darker skin being cursed or the mythology that those with different skin colors were less valiant in the premortal life.

None of these statements are part of official Church doctrine and should not be perpetuated. Even speculation on such topics can be contentious and painful for members of different races to listen to.

