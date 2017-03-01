5 Ways to Prepare for Face to Face with President Eyring and Elder Holland

The event will be streamed live on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. MST on LDS.org, face2face.lds.org, the LDS Youth YouTube channel, and the LDS Youth Facebook page. This event can be used in whole or in part for a Mutual activity, or youth can also watch with their friends or family at home.

Tune in early for the broadcast premier of “Ask of God—Joseph Smith’s First Vision,” a stunning new video portraying the First Vision, starting at 10:45 a.m. MST.

It’s not every day you get to hear your questions answered by two Apostles of the Lord. This is an amazing opportunity to learn and receive answers—possibly to questions you didn’t even think to ask. What can you do to prepare?

Here are five suggestions:

Read Joseph Smith’s account of what happened in Palmyra in the spring of 1820. (Did you know that this event will be broadcast from Palmyra?) Think about the questions you have that you would like to ask the Lord. Write them down. You can submit them on the event page or keep them in a journal. See if you receive any inspiration during the event that may be helpful. Invite a friend to watch it with you. Tune in 10 minutes before the event to watch the world premiere of “Ask of God,” a brand-new video about the First Vision. After the event is over, write down your thoughts and feelings. What did you learn?

