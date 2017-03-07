Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

For young men in the Church, there is a lot expected from them at a very early age. From priesthood responsibilities to merit badges, there are a lot of opportunities for them to learn and grow both physically and spiritually. But sometimes it can seem overwhelming—even for those helping them! To ease the burden, here are 8 requirements for Boy Scouts that also count for Duty to God.

1. Duty to God—It’s a Boy Scout Requirement

Boy Scout: A major theme of Boy Scouts is found in the first task of the Scout Rank requirements. It is “Repeat from memory the Scout Oath, Scout Law, Scout motto, and Scout slogan. In your own words, explain their meaning” (Boy Scout Requirements, Scout Rank, 1a). In other words, the initial theme is: develop an understanding of purpose. Ultimately, the goal of scouting is to prepare youth to “become a responsible, participating citizen and leader who is guided by the Scout Oath and Scout Law” (BSA Vision Statement, emphasis added). Included among each rank advancement for Boy Scouts is the requirement to “demonstrate Scout spirit by living the Scout Oath and Scout Law,” coupled with “tell how you have done your duty to God and how you have lived the Scout Oath and Scout Law in your everyday life” (Boy Scout Requirements, Star Rank, 2, emphasis added). Did you catch the familiar phrase?

Duty to God: The Duty to God booklet falls right in line with the vision of Scouting but fills in the gaps for young men who are also trying to keep an eternal perspective. In the Duty to God booklet, it states, “Fulfilling your duty to God is a lifelong experience. . . . focus on how the activities you choose can help you develop spiritual attributes and become the kind of priesthood holder Heavenly Father wants you to be” (Duty to God, 8). The purpose of Boy Scouts and Duty to God complement one another in helping young men become righteous priesthood holders and leaders in the home, community, and world. If you are doing your Duty to God, you are already fulfilling some of your Scout requirements.

2. Boy Scouts Must Grow Spiritually

Boy Scout: The Scout Oath says “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.” The key point here is “duty to God.” How will young men understand what it means to do their “duty to God”? That’s where the Young Men program comes in.

Duty to God: “As you diligently complete the activities in this book, you will have opportunities to learn your duties, make your own plans to fulfill them, and share your experiences with your parents and quorum members. Make plans that fit your interests and your needs. Make them challenging but also enjoyable. Focus on ways you can exercise the priesthood to be of service to others. By making and fulfilling your own plans, you will be taking responsibility for your own spiritual growth” (Duty to God, 8, emphasis added). Elder Robert D. Hales shared, “As youth work on these goals, they will develop skills and attributes that will lead them to the temple and prepare them for a lifetime of service to their families and the Lord” (“Fulfilling Our Duty to God,” Ensign, Nov. 2001). The most significant part of Duty to God and Boy Scouts is about young men becoming strong spiritual leaders who worthily bear the priesthood of God and serve to their fullest capacity.

3. Boy Scouts Become Leaders and Disciples

Boy Scout: The Scout Law, as is repeated regularly by Scouts, fits perfectly with the principles of the gospel: “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.”

Duty to God: Compare the Scout Law with the Christlike attributes listed in D&C 4: 5-6:

“And faith, hope, charity and love, with an eye single to the glory of God, qualify him for the work.

“Remember faith, virtue, knowledge, temperance, patience, brotherly kindness, godliness, charity, humility, diligence.”

Elder Hales has also said, “An important part of fulfilling our duty to God at any age is to become a disciple of Jesus Christ, which means that we accept His invitation to “come, follow me” (Luke 18:22). To follow the Savior requires us to know who He is—the Son of God—to take His name upon us, to remember His atoning sacrifice, and to keep His commandments” (“Fulfilling Our Duty to God,” Ensign, Nov. 2001).

As young men recognize how both programs fit together, they will learn of Christ and strive to become like Him. They will be His disciples.

