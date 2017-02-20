Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Includes a free e-book and a video for filling cupcakes.

On Saturdays, we like to get creative. If we don’t have anything scheduled, we’ll get creative or maybe try some recipes from suppliers or in text books. This Saturday, we’re going to try Bacon and Beans Cupcakes. The recipe comes from a national supplier, one of their publications, so it’s been professionally developed and tested for bakery and restaurant use so it should be good. We’ll make it and let our customers in the store tell us.

Bacon and Beans Cupcakes are made with molasses baked beans in the cake batter, a burned butter frosting, and topped with sugar and ground bacon. We’ll have to tweak it a little to make it work in a home kitchen instead of a commercial kitchen. If it’s good, that will get our creative juices flowing and we’ll come up with other ideas. The best ideas almost always come from other ideas.

Today, we’ll share several ideas and a book with even more.

Get the Free EBook: Creative Cupcake Ideas

This book includes these recipes plus other helpful information and techniques.

We love ice cream producers. They’re all about flavors and flavor combination. We review their product lines to find ideas that we can take to the kitchen. So it is with Chunky Monkey Cupcakes.

Chunky Monkey Ice Cream is banana ice cream with pecans and chocolate pieces. That’s easy to copy. We made banana cupcakes with chocolate chips and pecans and a filling made with mashed bananas and Bavarian cream. The frosting is a banana buttercream but next time we make it, I’m going to use a whipped cream frosting. We just need to be sure that we’re going to serve the cupcakes in a day or so.

A good lady in our ward was shopping in the store. I gave her a Chunky Monkey Cupcake on the way out. She was back in about 15 minutes.

“I want everything I need to make these cupcakes!”

Yeah, they’re that good. They’re good enough that we created a Chunky Monkey Pancake Mix.

Chunky Monkey Cupcakes, Instructions and Video

Don’t miss the video. Here are detailed instructions for making Chunky Monkey Cupcakes including a video that will show you how to fill your cupcakes. See how to make the cupcakes here.

Grandpa Grumpy Cupcakes

Grumpy Cupcakes are the creation of the Just Baked bakery chain in Michigan. Our version is made with a moist cream cake cupcake filled with Bavarian cream and frosted with a buttercream frosting. Then the top of the cupcake is dipped in ganache made with gourmet chocolate. The ganache melts the buttercream just a bit to make billowy mounds of chocolate covered buttercream. There’s also a version made with ice cream, shown in the image at the top.

The cupcake to the right is frosted with buttercream.

Click here for the instructions for Grandpa Grumpy Cupcakes.

Have fun making and eating your cupcakes!

About the Author

Dennis Weaver has burned food from Point Barrow, Alaska, to Miami, Florida. He is the founder of The Prepared Pantry in Rigby, Idaho and the author of “How to Bake: The Art and Science of Baking” available as an E-book or as a Kindle book on Amazon. Dennis lives in Rigby, Idaho, with his wife, Merri Ann. They have five wonderful children and six beautiful granddaughters.