The day was perfect. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers had gathered on the National Mall for the Smithsonian’s 150th Birthday Bash. With abundant food, exhibits highlighting the best of the Institution’s 18 museums, and events designed for the whole family to enjoy, the planning committee had gone to great lengths to ensure that “a good time was had by all.”

As my family sprawled on the Mall in front of “The Smithsonian Castle,” we enjoyed watching the diversity of people, viewing the historical vignettes on the large screens behind the stage, and listening to the amplified music coming from the small figure at center stage.

After a rousing jazz number, the emcee approached the microphone to announce Buffie St. Marie, the legendary ‘60s folk singer, whose performance was to follow.

Before that, he read a list of names and descriptions of five children, ranging in age from six to fourteen, who had become separated from their parents, and asked that, if anyone knew where they were, that they help them rejoin their parents at the Lost and Found Tent.

Within the vicinity of where we were sitting, audible sighs expressed the empathy of the crowd as each reflected on how easy it would be to become separated from a loved one in this sea of people and the fear and anxiety that would result.

Later in the evening as stage hands prepared for the performances of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, the emcee once again approached the mic. “May I have your attention,” he began, “I just want you to know that all of the lost children have been found.”

The entire crowd spontaneously burst into applause. During the rest of the concert and subsequent fireworks display, I reflected on the significance of that statement:

“I just want you to know that all of the lost children have been found.”

What a joyous report! Yet how much more joyous a report that would be if it were coming from our Father in Heaven!

This month, He would have been able to tell the hosts of Heaven, “I want you to know that, for the Bethesda Ward, three of the lost children have been found—Mina Rezvani, David Irons and Lori Irons.”

I like to think that the resultant celebration would have made the Smithsonian’s own lavish fireworks display seem tame.

At the same time, I believe there would probably have been a subdued introspection as the realization came as to how may more were yet to be found.

As members of His church, the Savior has issued the call: many of our Heavenly Father’s children are lost, without the Gospel in their lives, strayed from the “straight and narrow way” that leads home. He asks—He depends on–us to find them and help bring them back to His own “Lost and Found Tent” –the great tent of Zion, anchored firmly, yet in part, by the members of each of our stakes.

Whether we are called to serve as full-time, ward, or member missionaries, let us strive this month to assist our Father in his search for His lost children through focusing on helping one of them return. In the spirit of the Ward Mission Plan, pray for, serve and invite a person or a family to feel the Spirit in a way that well be uniquely personal for you.

We are all He has. He’s counting on us. Let us each be ready…and willing…to become a member of His search party.

–Kerry Harding