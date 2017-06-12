Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE
The idea of filtering films to make them more appropriate for families has been an issue that many different companies and services have attempted to address. The topic has been in the news a lot recently as the Utah-based streaming service VidAngel faces an ongoing legal battle with four Hollywood studios over their filtering rights. Just last week, Amazon and Sony both made announcements that they are finally presenting their own solutions to the issue of cleaning up films to make them more accessible to families.
Hear the details about each announcement in the article below:
ClearPlay tool will allow Amazon customers to filter sex, language, violence from select movies
ClearPlay, a movie filtering service, will now allow customers to stream select rentals and purchases made on Amazon.com, according to ClearPlay CEO Matt Jarman.
Jarman told the Deseret News that this service is “in early testing stages.”
ClearPlay’s filtering service allows users to skip over scenes they may find objectionable. The service also mutes potentially inappropriate language, according to the company’s website
ClearPlay recently created the new technology to filter movies through Amazon, for both Prime members and regular customers, Jarman said. The company showed the product to Amazon, which was “very helpful, very supportive,” he said.
Now, users with an updated version of Google Chrome can add the filter, allowing customers to filter out compatible Amazon rentals and purchases. The service is available to the public. You can check it out on Amazon here.
To read the full article, click here.
Sony will release ‘clean’ versions of its movies for family-friendly audiences
Sony announced a new initiative this week that will include “clean” versions of films in its home video releases, according to The AV Club.
The clean versions of the films will be not unlike films you’d watch on TV broadcasts and airplanes, according to The AV Club.
The project will launch with 24 films from Sony’s vault, and will include free extras for digital downloads bought on iTunes, VUDU and Fandango Now.
Sony plans to release clean versions of such hit films like “Moneyball,” the Ghostbusters series and “Big Daddy.”
You can see a full list of the films at The AV Club.
To read the full article, click here.
DaveJune 12, 2017
There is no comparison between the professionally edited, director approved clean version films that Sony offers and the brutally hacked autobot product that is presented by third party companies. It is not that the third parties don’t respect their audience, they simply do not have the tools, any connection to the creative process, or the talent needed to do the job correctly. The studio edits are delivering the product the customer demands with complete devotion to the story and constant attention to the original intent of the filmmaker. Businesses like VidAngel or ClearPlay, even if they made the effort to do the same, can not. When there is a scene that contains nudity or other profanity, the autobot has no choice but to remove it. Even if that scene contains the most important story point of the film! It’s gone. The studio clean versions are created with access to everything that the director has filmed, including alternate takes that were shot specifically to replace the profanity without hurting story. What about a song that contains profanity that is playing under a dialog scene? The studio can edit the music and lay it back in exactly where it belongs. People swearing in the background, a naked woman in a photograph on the wall, excessive blood as the hero gives his final climactic “goodbye”? No problem. If Amazon, or anyone else for that matter, is offering a second rate viewer experience, you no longer have to accept it. Parents can now demand the viewing experience we deserve.