What Are the Three Degrees Within the Celestial Kingdom?





Figure 1. Solomon’s Temple.[1]

The “Mysteries of the Kingdom”

Temple teachings and ordinances are sometimes called “mysteries.” Though, in general religious usage, the word “mystery,” when standing alone, is typically used in a general way to signify revealed knowledge and understanding,[2] references to the “mysteries of the kingdom“[3] in the revelations and teachings of Joseph Smith clearly point to priesthood ordinances of the “royal priesthood”[4] connected with the temple[5] that have been given to certain individuals and families from the time of Adam.[6] Though God had given to Joseph Smith “the keys of the mysteries, and the revelations which are sealed,”[7] the Prophet encouraged the Saints to learn of these things for themselves, beseeching them to go forward and “search deeper and deeper into the mysteries of Godliness.”[8] As their reward, the faithful are promised: “And to them will I reveal all mysteries, yea, all the hidden mysteries of my kingdom from days of old.”[9]





Figure 2. J. James Tissot, 1836-1902: Prophecy of the Destruction, ca. 1886-1894[10]

These ideas did not originate with the Prophet Joseph Smith. For example, when Jesus Christ spoke of the “mysteries of the kingdom,”[11] He also alluded to temple matters. Margaret Barker, writes:[12]

… Jesus’ parables were more than simple stories. “To you,” he said to his closest disciples, “has been given the secret of the Kingdom of God, but for those outside, everything is in parables.”[13]

Secrets and mysteries were characteristic of temple tradition, and were the exclusive preserve of the high priesthood, who were permitted to enter the Holy of Holies.

The Mysteries of the Lower and Higher Priesthoods

Though differing somewhat in their terminology, the writings of Philo Judaeus, an important Jewish priest in the first century AD, and those within the New Testament book of Hebrews share similar distinctions in their description of a lower and higher priesthood, and their corresponding “mysteries.”[14] In broad strokes, the significant contrast in both cases is between the lesser and the greater priesthood and their corresponding rites; in other words, between the Levitical priesthood (as described in Hebrews)[15]-roughly corresponding to the Lower Mystery of Aaron (as described by Philo)-and the Melchizedek priesthood of Christ (in Hebrews)-analogous to the Higher Mystery of Moses (in Philo). In both cases, what characterizes the greater rites is that they bring the initiate beyond the veil into the presence of God, and there invest him with an eternal priesthood and kingship in the likeness of the Divine.[16]

Figure 3. Mysteries According to Hebrews and Philo



Erwin Goodenough saw an explicit connection between Philo’s Higher Mystery of Moses and the figure of Melchizedek in the theology of Alexandrian Christianity.[17] In a text “drawing almost exclusively upon Philo’s De Vita Mosis,” Clement of Alexandria gave a description of a group of “Initiates” who had an account of the three names given to Moses: “Joachim, given him by his mother at circumcision; Moses, given him by Pharaoh’s daughter; and Melchi, a name he had in heaven which was given him, apparently by God, after his ascension”[18]-and suggesting what Goodenough called the “eternal priesthood of Melchizedek.”[19] In this sense, Barker concludes that Melchizedek (Melchi-zedek = my king [is] righteous[ness][20]) might be regarded as much a title as a name.[21]

Broadly surveying the evidence, Goodenough concluded that for the group of Jews who shared Philo’s understandings, it was a relatively small “step from this Judaism to the new Christianity.”[22]

The Restoration of the Fullness of the Melchizedek Priesthood

While in no sense can they be simply equated, the teachings and revelations of the Prophet Joseph Smith regarding the priesthood and temple ordinances parallel the general structure outlined in the writings of Philo and the book of Hebrews. Summarizing the temple ordinances, the Prophet Joseph Smith wrote that they concerned:[23]

… washings, anointings, endowments, and the communication of keys pertaining to the Aaronic Priesthood, and so on to the highest order of the Melchizedek Priesthood, setting forth the order pertaining to the Ancient of Days, and all those plans and principles by which anyone is enabled to secure the fullness of those blessings which have been prepared for the Church of the Firstborn, and come up and abide in the presence of the Elohim in the eternal worlds.

Mysteries According to Philo, Hebrews, and D&C 84:34



Although these ordinances cannot be described in detail outside the temple, we are fortunate that their overall meaning and import, along with a description of the Oath and Covenant of the Priesthood, are beautifully summarized in section 84 of the Doctrine and Covenants. Using language that is rich in imagery and allusion, section 84 contrasts the lesser or Aaronic priesthood, which includes the Levitical priesthood,[24] with the Holy or greater priesthood, elsewhere designated the Melchizedek priesthood.

Those who receive the Melchizedek priesthood, called “the sons of Moses,” are told that this priesthood “holdeth the key of the mysteries of the kingdom, even the key of the knowledge of God,” and that, without its “ordinances” and “authority,” “the power of godliness is not manifest unto men in the flesh; For without this no man can see the face of God, even the Father, and live.”

This modern description of the primary distinction between the two priesthoods is entirely consistent with what has already been outlined from ancient sources: it is the same privilege of “seeing God,”[28] in likeness to the experience of Moses, that characterized true Israel in Philo’s description of the higher mysteries, and the blessing of “entering into [God’s] rest”[29]-meaning the Divine Presence-that similarly represented the object of labor to which the author of Hebrews exhorted his Christian readers. Note that one can enter the presence of God in two ways: eschatologically through the experience of a glorious resurrection, and ritually through the ordinances of the higher priesthood. The former should be understood as the “completion or fulfillment” of the “types and images” of the latter,[30] as will now be explained.

Degrees of the Melchizedek Priesthood and Its Fullness



Three Degrees Within the Celestial Glory

Latter-day Saints are familiar with Joseph Smith’s revelation describing three degrees in the resurrection of the dead, with the celestial, terrestrial, and telestial kingdoms corresponding respectively to the glory of the sun, the moon, and the stars.[31] “Degree”[32] is just the right word to describe such gradations, since its meaning fits both our conception of differences between the three orders of heaven and also the step-by-step ascent portrayed in temple ritual.

Though it is not uncommon to equate the attainment of the celestial kingdom with the blessings of exaltation, Elder John A. Widtsoe, among others, have made it clear that “all who enter the celestial glory do not necessarily receive full exaltation therein.”[33] Elsewhere, Elder Widtsoe wrote:[34]

Naturally, those who enter the celestial kingdom are of various attainments… Therefore the members of the highest kingdom are also grouped, according to the Prophet Joseph Smith into three “degrees.”

While the relationship between the three primary degrees of glory and the temple endowment is well understood, the Prophet’s concept of three additionalsubdivisions within the highest or celestial degree of glory has remained obscure. However, the meaning becomes clear if we consider the correspondence between heaven and earth we find symbolized in temple ritual and architecture. Just as within the “celestial glory there are three heavens or degrees,”[35] so there are three degrees of temple blessings associated with the celestial world. Through the ordinances of the Melchizedek Priesthood, endowed individuals successively receive the blessings of ” [1] the sons of Moses… [2] the seed of Abraham, and [3] the church and the kingdom.”[36]





Figure 6. Samuel H. Bradshaw, 1990-: Second Floor of the Salt Lake Temple, 1893[37]

The figure depicts the main rooms on the second floor of the Salt Lake Temple, as completed by Joseph Don Carlos Young. The letters A, B, and C correspond to the three areas of the temple associated with the blessings of the celestial kingdom: A. Veil, B. Sealing Rooms, and C. Holy of Holies. These areas can be understood in terms of the threefold sequence of temple blessings as follows:

Moses,” Men and women who attain the first ritual degree of the celestial kingdom, inheriting the blessings of the “sons of,” [38] are privileged to come to the veil of the temple to “behold the face of God” [39] and enter into celestial glory. This temple blessing anticipates the day when the faithful will enter into God’s presence in actuality. However, attaining this degree in the ordinances is not sufficient to qualify one for the full blessings of exaltation. Those who come only thus far and subsequently refuse the patriarchal order of marriage are described in revelation as “ministering servants” who “remain separately and singly, without exaltation… to all eternity; and from henceforth are not gods, but are angels of God forever and ever.” [40] Those who have previously qualified to enter within the veil become “the seed of Abraham“[41] when they attain the second celestial degree, the patriarchal order of marriage, with its promise of eternal family relationships and a “continuation of the seed.”[42] Reflecting the order in which these priesthood blessings must be received, the two sealing rooms in the Salt Lake Temple were laid out as annexes to the celestial room, reflecting the idea that they could be accessed only by those who had previously come through the veil. The sealing room on the east was originally reserved “for the living”[43] while the west sealing room was reserved “for the dead.”[44] Finally, according to the Prophet Joseph Smith, those who attain the third celestial degree, “keeping all the commandments and obeying all the ordinances of the house of the Lord,” obtain the “fulness of the priesthood”[45] through their becoming “kings and priests [or “queens and priestesses”[46]] of the Most High God,” with responsibility for “the church and kingdom”[47] according to the “power of Melchizedek.”[48] Thus, in the words of William Clayton, they are (ritually) “prepared for the enjoyment of a fulness of the third heavens,”[49] in other words, the enjoyment of the highest of the three degrees within the celestial kingdom.[50]

Speaking of the ordinances relating to the fulness of the Melchizedek Priesthood, Elder James E. Talmage explained that the Holy of Holies in the Salt Lake Temple, which, like the sealing rooms, is an annex to the main celestial room, “is reserved for the higher ordinances in the Priesthood relating to the exaltation of both living and dead.”[51]The room is “raised above the other two rooms and is reached by an additional flight of six steps inside the sliding doors.”[52]A second set of sliding doors at the top of the steps are “symbolic of the veil that guarded the Holy of Holies in ancient times.”[53]





Figure 7. William Clayton, 1814-1879[54]

Seen from this perspective, the full explanation by the Prophet to William Clayton on this subject becomes easier to understand:[55]

“Your life is hid with Christ in God,”[56] and so are many others. Nothing but the unpardonable sin can prevent you from inheriting eternal life for you are sealed up by the power of the Priesthood unto eternal life, having taken the step necessary for that purpose.[57]

Except a man and his wife enter into an everlasting covenant and be married for eternity, while in this probation, by the power and authority of the Holy Priesthood, they will cease to increase when they die; that is, they will not have any children after the resurrection.

[58] But those who are married by the power and authority of the priesthood in this life, and continue without committing sin against the Holy Ghost, will continue to increase and have children in the celestial glory. [59] The unpardonable sin is to shed innocent blood, or be accessory thereto. [60] All other sins will be visited with judgment in the flesh, and the spirit being delivered to the buffetings of Satan until the day of the Lord Jesus…. [61]

In the celestial glory there are three heavens or degrees; and in order to obtain the highest [i.e., a fullness of the priesthood as a priest and king after the order of Melchizedek], a man must [first, as a prerequisite,] enter into this order of the priesthood [meaning the new and everlasting covenant of marriage [i.e., the second, or Abrahamic degree]]; and if he does not, he cannot obtain it [i.e., the fullness of the priesthood, the highest degree]. He may enter into the other [i.e., he may enter into the first degree associated with Moses-in other words, cross the threshold of celestial glory at the veil], but that is the end of his kingdom; he cannot have an increase [i.e., “children after the resurrection”].

