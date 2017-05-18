



Easy answers being so rapidly generated by proponents of the “Heartland Theory” and various other North and South American settings for the Book of Mormon cannot be valid when those answers disregard the most basic geographical evidence presented in the book. Furthermore, they completely ignore the vast amount of factual evidence that has been compiled concerning the ancient cultures and environments of North and South America-factual evidence which does not mesh with the cultures and environments described in the Book of Mormon.

This series of short articles addresses the fundamental issues posed by the Book of Mormon, clearly demonstrating that the setting described in the book readily conforms to the factual evidence for ancient Mesoamerica and not North or South America.

This article addresses the key issue of geography. The Book of Mormon’s geographic descriptions are very clear for Nephi, Manti, Zarahemla, the narrow strip of wilderness, the river Sidon and the demarcation line between the lands of Bountiful and Desolation. Individuals that propose alternative geographic associations for these locations that conflict with the information provided in the text do a disservice to the Book of Mormon and its authenticity. Literature concerning the Book of Mormon has been overwhelmed with conflicting theories relative to its setting and more new alternatives surface each year. The Latter-day Saints hunger for a final clarification of this matter-it has become a “Big Question” among many Mormons.

The Problem of Confused Geography

This problem of confused geography is not confined to those who promote and accept the “Heartland Theory” as the book’s setting in North America. The problem of false geography also exists relative to the numerous confusing theories presented for other North, Central and South American settings.

Drawing from Joseph Smith’s experience we might ask, Why does the setting of the Book of Mormon provoke such a, “stir and division among the people, some crying, Lo, here!’ and others, Lo there!?” Some individuals contend for the North American locations, some for the Central American locations, and others for the South American locations. Why does such a discrepancy exist among Mormon believers? Which theory is credible? They cannot all be correct!

There are a variety of issues that currently contribute to this confusion:

1.The Lord has withheld specific geographic information to test the faith of both the Saints and the investigators of the Book of Mormon and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He does this in accordance with Mormon’s comments in 3 Nephi 26:9-11 and Moroni’s wonderful assessment, “ye receive no witness until after the trial of your faith” found in Ether 12:6.

2.Much of the Book of Mormon narrative was engraved in chiasms, an ancient format common to the Old Testament. The 1829 translation process changed those formats into our more common paragraph format which unfortunately has created some confusion. The geography verses in Alma 22 are a good example of chiasmus and confusion as will be shown later in this article.

3.Many people interested in understanding the setting of the Book of Mormon want a quick fix. They either are not interested or are unprepared to dig into the text and find the illusive geographical correlations that do exist-so they make assumptions about the geography that have little or no basis.

4.There are individuals seeking financial gain or enhanced status in the Mormon society that use this confusion for self-promotion. Their undisciplined exercise of agency temporarily draws attention, fans, and money, which is all self-serving. Sadly such exercise in agency only perpetuates the misunderstandings that exist among the Saints.

5.Printing errors introduced with the first edition of the Book of Mormon have contributed to the difficulty of understanding the book’s geography.

6.The perpetuation of cherished but erroneous ideas, some of which have become Mormon traditions often dating back to the days of the Church’s founding, tend to influence many of the Saint’s perceptions of the book’s geography.

The first issue-the testing of faith-is extremely important. Faith brings salvation. Knowledge simply contributes to our capacity to make choices. Knowledge helps us bring order to our lives and cope with adversity. Therefore, the development of individual faith must outweigh the accrual of public and personal knowledge. The withholding of knowledge to test the faith is necessary simply because God deems it so.

The second example, the obscuring of an author’s intent and focus anciently expressed in chiasmus format is on the whole a good thing: it forces us to think and to evaluate, something that quick-fixers seem to be averse to doing. When dealing with geography we should never accept what we read in our modern format as the default; Mormon originally engraved his statements in chiasms-those patterns should be understood before we attempt to create maps based on our personal perceptions. The inspiration needed for understanding the text’s setting as well as its principles of the gospel readily flows through the rhythms of its chiasms.

The quick fix seems to be a very important factor contributing to the general confusion concerning the setting of the Book of Mormon. There are just too many quick fix writers and lecturers using modern maps to inadequately and even falsely explain ancient geographies.

The fourth issue, concerning self-promotion, does exist and causes great perplexity among the Saints. Mark Hofmann’s forgeries thirty years ago can be considered an extreme manifestation of this problem. Other individuals swim in these same murky waters, individuals who are neither as blatant nor as criminal as Hofmann. And, like Hofmann, their works will be eventually exposed as false explanations of the book’s geography.

The fifth example involving printing errors is frequently encountered when discussing geography with Latter-day Saints. Printing errors do exist in the Book of Mormon[i] contributing to confusion in understanding its geography. Misuse of punctuation is a common problem. Occasionally the handwritten manuscript was misread, a classic example being the printing of “Jordan” in our editions of the Book of Mormon rather than the correct term “Jashon.”[ii] This printing error implies two separate places existed when in reality only one locality, Jashon, was mentioned by Mormon twice in two separate military campaigns.[iii]

The perpetuation of cherished ideas, sometimes actual myths, is the final issue contributing to confusion about the book’s geography. How often have we heard someone insist on the validity of an illogical concept based on the teachings, writings or remarks of some venerated individual? A classic example of this type of thinking involves the concept that the Nephite and Lamanite armies marched all the way from mountains and jungles of South America through the mountains and steaming forests of Central America and the bare deserts and endless plains of North America to fight a final battle in upper New York state. Thus, there certainly is room for confusion about the book’s geography since all six of these issues are actively contributing to the general difficulty that is encountered when addressing Book of Mormon geography.

The only sensible answer to this problem is to cut to the heart of the matter: an authentic perception of the actual geography of the Book of Mormon can only come from concentrating our energies on the six specific core locations in the book that have redundant reference associations: Nephi, Manti, Zarahemla, the narrow strip of wilderness, the river Sidon and the demarcation line between Bountiful and Desolation. Only by examining how these six entities interact among the book’s references can any understanding develop as to how they accurately correspond with Western Hemisphere landforms and geography.

How to Find Accuracy

Why is redundancy in geographic reference association so important? Because redundancy eliminates confusion; one single reference should never be used to establish a critical correlation. Take the idea of an isthmus, for instance. Only one single reference in the book’s text, Alma 22:32, can be interpreted as an isthmus explanation yet numerous current and historic geographies of the Book of Mormon pivot around this concept. If a variety of similar reinforcing references concerning an isthmus should actually exist, than everyone writing their geographies around this core concept would be standing on bedrock. Since there is no redundancy, these writers are standing on sand when they rely on the term “isthmus” as a correct interpretation of Alma 22:32.

This process of seeking redundancy among the references for Nephi, Manti, Zarahemla, the narrow strip of wilderness, the river Sidon and the demarcation line between the lands of Bountiful and Desolation all ties into Alma 22:27-34, Mormon’s classic description of the Nephite/Lamanite geography.

The search for authenticity based on redundancy begins with Alma 22:27, the fundamental reference Mormon gives us pertaining to the geography of the Lamanites about 85 BC. In this verse the converted Lamanite king sends out a proclamation to his people in his land and its “regions round about” which means throughout the greater land of Nephi extending from the city of Nephi, where he lived, to Lamanites settled on the east and west sea shores. This verse reads as follows in its original chiasm:

And it came to pass that the king sent a proclamation throughout all the land,

1 A amongst all his people who were in all his land, who were in all the regions round about,

2 B E F which was bordering even to the sea, on the east and on the west,

3 C and which was divided from the land of Zarahemla

4 D by a narrow strip of wilderness,

5 B’ F’ E’ which ran from the sea east even to the sea west, and round about on the borders of the seashore,

6 D’ and the borders of the wilderness

7 C’ which was on the north by the land of Zarahemla,

8 B” E” F” through the borders of Manti, by the head of the river Sidon, running from the east towards the west–

9 A’ and thus were the Lamanites and the Nephites divided (Alma 22:27).

This chiasm actually focuses on the narrow strip of wilderness (hereafter NSW) as shown by D and D, the red highlights and the central position occupied by lines 4 and 6. Mormon describes that wilderness in line 5 which features reiterations of couplets E and F as originally found in line 2 and as reiterated a second time in line 8. It is interesting that Mormon reverses his couplets in line 5 placing the sea east-sea west association before the bordering concept.

The relationship between the NSW and the lands of Zarahemla and Nephi are given in line 3 in which Nephi is “divided” from Zarahemla by the NSW. The relationship of the NSW with the land of Zarahemla, the land of Manti and the Sidon River is given in line 8. Although all of this is structured around the lands occupied by the Lamanites, the only lines that actually address the lands and peoples of the Lamanites are lines 1, 2, 3 and 9. This format means that the NSW, which is generally ignored in most geographies of the Book of Mormon, is fundamental for understanding the book’s setting. Any publication that does not address the narrow strip of wilderness with the clarity that Mormon provides should be rejected as an answer to the book’s setting.

Mormon writes Alma 22:27 in this format to clarify the following factors:

1.The NSW divided the Lamanites’ land of Nephi from the Nephites’ land of Zarahemla (lines 1, 3 and 4).

2.The NSW extended from the east sea to the west sea5 and 8) as did the lands occupied by the Lamanites shown in line 2 (note Mormon’s placement in the chiasm of lines 2, 5 and 8-all addressing the seas on the east and on the west).

3.The NSW was north of the land of Nephi by the land of Zarahemla (line 7).

4.The borders of Manti were also north of the land of Nephi (line 8).

5.The headwaters of the river Sidon were in or adjacent to the borders of the land of Manti (line 8).

Line 9 provides Mormon’s conclusion stating that the Lamanites and the Nephites were thus, “divided” by the NSW. So it was not simply the philosophies, traditions and lifestyles that “divided” the two cultures-their intermediate terrain, the narrow strip of wilderness, was also a major barrier between the two peoples.

A Model

All five of these fundamentals can now be diagramed into a model that is consistent with Mormon’s chiastic format for verse 27. Figure 2.1a shows that the NSW, Manti and Zarahemla are all north of Nephi and both the NSW and the Lamanite regions under the king’s authority occupy an area between the east and west sea shores.

Based completely on verse 27 we can’t be certain where the river Sidon flows from the land of Manti. Since all rivers have a tendency to flow downhill, and the “head of the river Sidon” was stated to be by Manti, we can safely conclude that Manti was in the tops of the mountains that constituted the NSW.

However, the direction of the river’s flow is still unresolved. Now the pertinence of reference redundancy for establishing geographical associations can kick into gear. Turning to Chapter 2 in Alma the events of the Amlicite war in Zarahemla inform us that the Sidon River flowed through Zarahemla. Through multiple references[iv] we know that the Sidon flowed north from Manti down through Zarahemla. These references consistently place Manti directly between Nephi and Zarahemla and at a higher elevation than Zarahemla. Using these additional references we can complete the model for Alma 22:27 by making the adjustments shown in Figure 2.1b.

The geographic model shown in Figure 2.1b contains all the pertinent elements needed for understanding the geography of the book’s core area. Geographic explanations of the Book of Mormon that lack these features in this order as extracted directly from Mormon’s chiasmus of Alma 22:27cannot be correct-it is just that simple.

Consider the maps generated in support of the “Heartland Theory.” That model attempts to place the setting of the Book of Mormon in North America using the concept that the Mississippi River was the river Sidon. The Mississippi River flows from north to south whereas Figure 2.1b demonstrates clearly that the Sidon did not flow south but flowed to the north. The “Heartland” topography of the Midwestern United States and Canada is just the opposite of what is stated in Alma 22:27. The Mississippi headwaters actually spread from southern Canada across the Midwestern states-there is no east to west mountain range in Canada or the Midwestern states at the head of the Mississippi that links a sea on the east with a sea on the west. Furthermore, the Mississippi River flows to the south through the United States into the Gulf of Mexico following the continent’s decrease in elevation. These discrepancies completely discredit any attempt of geographic correlation between the Mississippi River and the Sidon.

Other inconsistencies associated with the “Heartland Theory” include the placement of Nephi, Manti and Zarahemla.

Where in southern Canada or in the northern Midwest is the mountainous narrow strip of wilderness where Manti could be situated? If Manti is situated at the head of the Mississippi in southern Canada where would Zarahemla be? We know that it is north of Manti; would that place it somewhere in central or northern Canada perhaps near the Hudson Bay? And where would the city of Nephi be if it is located to the south of Manti and Zarahemla? Furthermore, are there any mountain ranges in North America which extend east to west from an east sea to a west sea and which incorporate the headwaters of a north flowing river identifiable as the Sidon? No. Such topography does not exist in North America!

Nor can topographic features similar to those shown in Figure 2.1b be found in South America. There is no mountain range in South America that extends east to west linking the Atlantic with the Pacific. The Orinoco River of northern Brazil and Venezuela does flow from south to north. An east-west mountain range does partially separate the headwaters of the Orinoco from the Amazon basin to the south; however, this mountain range does not link with the Andes Mountains, thus it does not extend from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Without a narrow strip of wilderness we can be certain that South America does not meet the requirements Mormon gives us in Alma 22:27.

The exact topography shown in Figure 2.1b can be identified in Central America but not relative to the popular theory that claims the Grijalva River as the river Sidon. In the next article entitled, Part 3: Expanding the Geography beyond Alma 22:27, the remaining verses in Alma 22 will be incorporated into a final model of the book’s setting. That geographic model demonstrates that the geography contained in Mormon’s chain of chiasms, which we now have as Alma 22:27-34, actually describes the river, sea and mountain configurations of Central America.