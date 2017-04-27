If you have a missionary story to share, please send it to editorial@meridianmagazine.com

Dear Meridian,

In 1989 the Berlin wall came down. The Soviet Union started to unravel. The following year many Russians were looking for better opportunities and economies elsewhere around the globe. In 1990 a Russian ship sailed into Port Nelson harbor in New Zealand where my husband Mel Tagg was presiding over the New Zealand Christchurch mission for the LDS Church.

Our missionaries, Elder Cordell Watson and Elder Tereiti George (followed by Elder Jeff Bird and others) contacted some of the sailors who for the most part were very eager to hear gospel information. Many were not familiar with Christianity, much less the messages of the Restoration. The missionaries quickly ran out of copies of the Book of Mormon and so they sent in an order to our Mission Office for three boxes of the Book of Mormon in Russian.

Where they came from we have no idea, but miraculously three boxes were soon found in our mission inventory and were immediately sent to the missionaries who distributed every copy to their new found Russian friends. The missionaries were invited onto the ship many times to share gospel lessons with the sailors. They sometimes traded personal items for copies of the scripture if they had no cash, since in those days the missionaries sold copies of The Book of Mormon.

Fast forward to the year 2000. My husband and I were serving a mission at BYU Hawaii where he was a teacher in the Religion Department and I was serving in the Language Center. One afternoon I was sharing this experience about the Russian sailors in New Zealand with my supervisor. I expressed to her how I had often wondered what had happened to those sailors and if any had joined the church. While we were talking, a young man at a nearby computer who overheard our conversation turned around and said: “Sister Tagg, I am one of those sailors!” To say I was shocked is to put it mildly. My new friend Vladimir went on to tell me how he had jumped ship in New Zealand, was then baptized by the Mormon missionaries in Port Nelson, and subsequently served a full-time mission for the church in New Zealand. He said he was now at BYU Hawaii to get an education and hopefully to find a wife. He told me that many of his fellow Russian sailors eventually joined the church in New Zealand.

Now fast forward to 2010. I was sharing this experience, a tender mercy, about finding Vladimir in Hawaii with one of our returned missionaries from New Zealand, Shane Loftus, who had helped teach some of those early Russian sailors. He is now a Bishop on the BYU Provo campus. He told me recently that he had a Russian student in his Utah ward who was returning to Russia and had no family or place to live. Bishop Loftus got on the phone to try to locate a Branch President in her home town in Russia who could help the young student find suitable housing. Wouldn’t you know, as they spoke, Bishop Loftus discovered the Russian Branch President was another one of the sailors that our missionaries had taught and converted in New Zealand.

Well, that is at least two Russian converts we have discovered, simply by some tender mercies of the Lord. It sounds like the gospel seed fell on fertile soil and someday hopefully we’ll hear about more results from these courageous sailors who were seeking a better life for themselves. Thanks for sharing missionary stories in Meridian!

Sincerely,

Wilma Tagg

Stony Plain, Alberta, Canada