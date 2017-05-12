Meridian Magazine editors highly recommend this article as particularly insightful on faith as a principle of power that can change our lives.

In my life, I have witnessed many extraordinary acts of faith. I would like to single out one. Last summer, Jason, my son-in-law, had a strong feeling that he needed to immediately move his family from Florida to Utah. The feeling drove him to the temple, where, for six hours, he sat in the celestial room pondering and praying. When finally he received a confirmation, he returned home and began to make calls to secure employment.

Jason’s window of opportunity was four weeks; in just twenty-eight days, he would have to find a new job, sell or rent his house, and move his family. If he failed, he would have to wait until the end of the coming semester or perhaps as long as a year.

Clearly, the move would be no small feat-not in this economy. Jobs are scarce, particularly for teachers in Jason’s field. To compound the challenge, he would have to apply for a job long distance without the advantage of a face-to-face interview. Then there was the obstacle of selling the family home during a recession. The home was located in a depressed area of Florida, where few houses had moved for several years and unsold real estate inventory was high.

Undeterred, Jason began to make calls; he contacted everybody he knew, whether he thought they were in a position to help him find a job or not.

Imagine what Jason’s wife (Katie) was thinking while she watched her husband make plans to move the family. She went to her knees, and while pouring out her heart, she received an impression: Support your husband and his answer. Dutifully, she got up and went to work. “If we’re leaving in four weeks” she thought, “we had better get ready.” And that is precisely what she did! She began sorting through toys, clothes and other belongings in an effort to trim down to the bare essentials.

By the end of the third week, Jason had found no job opportunities in Utah. Moments like these are often when our faith folds, but Jason and Katie held firm. Then Monday morning, out of the blue, Jason received two employment opportunity calls. He interviewed by phone. Both potential employers said they would let him know by Thursday. After the interviews, Jason and Katie acted again in faith by boxing up their remaining belongings, selling their second car and extra furniture, and arranging for a moving truck.

On Wednesday, Jason was offered both jobs, plus a part-time adjunct professor position at BYU. He chose the job in Utah Valley and the BYU position. That same night, a single sister in their ward appeared on their doorstep asking if she could rent their house. On Friday, the moving truck loaded their belongings, and on Saturday, Jason, Katie and their three children headed for Utah. The following Monday, Jason began work in his new positions in Utah.

More than Belief

What is this faith that Joseph Smith called the first principle of action and power?[i] A common answer is faith is a strong belief. Respectfully, I disagree. According to President J. Reuben Clark, Jr., faith is “an intelligent force,” and belief is a means by which we access the power of that force. “Faith is not trust,” he said, “faith is a living, and I think an intelligent, force, by which God himself performs his work.”[ii]

On a later occasion, President Clark repeated his definition of faith and added a profound observation:

As I think about faith, this principle of power, I am obliged to believe that it is an intelligent force. Of what kind, I do not know. But it is superior to and overrules all other forces of which we know.[iii]

President Boyd K. Packer concurred, describing faith this way:

There are two kinds of faith. One of them functions ordinarily in the life of every soul. It is the kind of faith born by experience; it gives us certainty that a new day will dawn, that spring will come, that growth will take place. It is the kind of faith that relates us with confidence to that which is scheduled to happen….

There is another kind of faith, rare indeed. This is the kind of faith that causes things to happen. It is the kind of faith that is worthy and prepared and unyielding, and it calls forth things that otherwise would not be. It is the kind of faith that moves people. It is the kind of faith that sometimes moves things. Few men possess it. It comes by gradual growth. It is a marvelous, even a transcendent, power, a power as real and as invisible as electricity. Directed and channeled, it has great effect….

In a world filled with skepticism and doubt, the expression “seeing is believing” promotes the attitude, “You show me, and I will believe.” We want all of the proof and all of the evidence first. It seems hard to take things on faith.

When will we learn that in spiritual things it works the other way about–that believing is seeing?[iv]

Notice the descriptive phrases of these two prophets:

a living…intelligent force by which God himself performs His work

“superior to and overrules all other forces of which we know”

“causes things to happen”

“calls forth things that otherwise would not be”

“moves people”

“moves things”

“a marvelous, even a transcendent, power, a power as real and as invisible as electricity”

Harnessing the Power of This Intelligent Force

That faith is “an intelligent force” “as real and as invisible as electricity” shatters the notion that faith is merely strong belief. Faith is so much more than “the power of positive thinking or a great exertion of emotion.”[v]

Imagine that faith as electricity and belief as the electrical plug that taps into that power. Belief would motivate you to take the action of plugging in to access the power of electricity. Then voila!-all the lights would go on! Energy would surge! Suddenly, you would have power to do or create things!

Clearly, belief is essential to connect to the intelligent force of faith: “If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.”[vi] The opposite is true of unbelief:

And the reason why [God] ceaseth to do miracles among the children of men is because that they dwindle in unbelief, and depart from the right way, and know not the God in whom they should trust. Behold, I say unto you that whoso believeth in Christ, doubting nothing, whatsoever he shall ask the Father in the name of Christ it shall be granted him; and this promise is unto all, even unto the ends of the earth.[vii]

Joseph Smith made another observation about faith. He taught that the mind of Man is the mechanism that accesses and harnesses this intelligent force. The mind is the organ of creation, and words, he said, are what set faith in motion.

Thoughts and words–specifically authoritative words-unleash faith’s tremendous power.

What are we to understand by a man’s working by faith? We answer–we understand that when a man works by faith he works by mental exertion instead of physical force.It is by words, instead of exerting his physical powers, with which every being works when he works by faith.[viii]

God has constructed the mind of Man to mimic His own: “the development of the mind of man…is after the order of the mind of God.”[ix] That is, God has fashioned Man’s mind to be the organ that contemplates and initiates all creation. The mind has the capacity to envision something that does not yet physically exist, then tap into the power of faith and cause things to manifest. This Godlike ability is a creative phenomenon of the mind that is often called “seeing with the eye of faith.”[x] The mind can “[look] forward with an eye of faith to [harvest] the fruit thereof.”[xi]

Hope is another word that describes the mind’s capability to envision and create. Alma explained the connection between hope, faith and creation: “And now as I said concerning faith–faith is not to have a perfect knowledge of things; therefore if ye have faith ye hope for things which are not seen, which are true.”[xii]

The mind of Man, blessed with the DNA of Deity, is able to envision futuristic, substantive things. The mind sees through eyes of hope; it gathers evidence about things not yet visible[xiii] that reside in Man’s future. The mind’s power to envision or to foresee allows Man to garner courage to declare with words what he hopes for and sees in his mind’s eye. But the use of words implies more than a wish or an observation of the future. The use of words must contemplate taking a stand and making a promise; that is, Man must place his integrity on the line that he will succeed. “I will go and do,” Nephi declared.[xiv]

Thus begins the process of creation. The intelligent force of faith perceives then responds to the mind’s vision and Man’s declaration. Like plugging into an electrical socket, faith infuses energy into the vision to begin the process of making the declared thought a reality. Then things and people commence to move, resources start to gather, and the creation begins to take shape. The Gods have perfected the process. Faith “is the principle by which Jehovah works, and through which he exercises power over all temporal as well as eternal things.”[xv] And so can faith become for us.

Jason and Katie envisioned the future as vividly as if they were recalling a memory, and that future recollection gave them power to act in the present and cause their future to manifest in the physical world. Faith, someone said, is acting as if you had knowledge. Jason and Katie acted as if they had knowledge of the future, and by so doing, they tapped into the power of the intelligent force of faith.

Mormon said it this way: “Now this was the faith of these of whom I have spoken;…their minds are firm, and they do put their trust in God continually.”[xvi] Such people have “power given them to do all things by faith.”[xvii]

Creation Gone Awry

However, because there is an “opposition in all things,”[xviii] faith, as it is defined as an intelligent force, can work against us. This idea might seem counterintuitive, but it is nevertheless true. No child of God can escape the fact that his/her mind is a creative organ patterned after the mind of God. By its construction, the mind is always creating its present and future realities. Every thought-absolutely every good and bad thought-that issues forth from the mind of Man initiates a respective creation. Understanding that negative thoughts create destructive realities, King Benjamin warned,

But this much I can tell you, that if ye do not watch yourselves, and your thoughts, and your words, and your deeds, and observe the commandments of God, and continue in the faith of what ye have heard concerning the coming of our Lord, even unto the end of your lives, ye must perish. And now, O man, remember, and perish not.[xix]

As children of God, we are independent agents, endowed with the ability to choose the ways we think, speak and act. Consequently, substantially everything that exists in our world is of our own creation. We are not always as victimized as we would believe. As creators, we are responsible for our personal reality. Whether we like it or not, the thoughts we think and the words we say instantaneously plug into the intelligent force of faith and commence a creative process that will manifest physically, unless we counter with new thoughts and new words.

Little wonder, then, that “we shall be judged by our thoughts, our words and our deeds.”[xx] Invariably, they form our reality. Of the mind’s ability to create both good and bad realities, Elder Orson Hyde taught:

Let the mind be concentrated, and it possesses almighty power. It is the agent of the Almighty clothed with mortal tabernacles, and we must learn to discipline it, and bring it to bear on one point, and not allow the Devil to interfere and confuse it, nor divert it from the great object we have in view…. If a person trains his mind to walk in the spirit, and brings his whole mind to bear upon its operations, and upon the principles of faith which are calculated to put him in possession of the power of God, how much greater will be his facilities for obtaining knowledge than those which any natural man possesses.[xxi]

Henry Ford said, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t–you’re right.”

Hope and Faith

Faith typically is accessed by a desire or hope: “If there must be faith there must also be hope.”[xxii] Like a seed, hope embeds in our soul when we are introduced to something that piques our interest. “Faith cometh by hearing.”[xxiii] The seed of hope is discernable, almost tangible, and we react favorably to it. Alma described the sensation as “delicious.”[xxiv]

When we nourish the seed with even a “particle of faith,” it has power to grow into a great tree that bears abundant fruit. Therefore, Alma encouraged us to immediately embrace the tiny seed of hope or desire: “yea, even if ye can no more than desire to believe, let this desire work in you.”[xxv]

As the tiny seedling takes root in the soul, we sense beneath the surface subtle vibrations of new life. These “swelling motions”[xxvi] cause our vision of a bounteous harvest to increase. The vision motivates us to nurture the seed and stay the course of hope. As time passes, our vision of future success becomes more real and detailed. Although we “hope for things which are not seen,” in a remarkable way, we can see them; they “are true.”[xxvii] “Believing is seeing![xxviii]

Now that the creative process is fully engaged, the only way that the creation will fail is if we unplug from the intelligent force of faith and interrupt the flow of energy.

Alma warned

But if ye neglect the tree, and take no thought for its nourishment, behold it will not get any root; and when the heat of the sun cometh and scorcheth it, because it hath no root it withers away, and ye pluck it up and cast it out.

Now, this is not because the seed was not good, neither is it because the fruit thereof would not be desirable; but it is because your ground is barren, and ye will not nourish the tree, therefore ye cannot have the fruit thereof.

And thus, if ye will not nourish the word, looking forward with an eye of faith to the fruit thereof, ye can never pluck of the fruit of the tree of life.[xxix]

Declarations, Envisioning and Emotionalizing

Hope-filled thoughts and hope-filled declarations are powerful creative devices. Reggie Brooks, a motivational speaker, who teaches the power of the mind, points to studies that demonstrate exponential creative power when declarations are coupled with envisioning and emotionalizing.[xxx] Assuming that the seed of hope is now planted in your soul, Brooks lists the following three steps:

Declare. If you declare your goal-take a stand and make a vow to succeed–you have a 10% chance that your goal will manifest, even if you do nothing but make the declaration. If you precede your declaration by expressing gratitude and making a formal request of God, the chance for success increases. Envision. Then if you focus your attention so that you envision your goal-that is, if you envision your goal with an “eye of faith” -you have a 55% chance that your goal will manifest, even if you do nothing but declare and envision. The act of “seeing” is using your imagination to visualize the future and view “things which are [yet] not seen, which are true.”[xxxi] Emotionalize. Finally, if you engage your other senses to emotionalize your goal, you have a 100% chance that you will achieve it. Beyond envisioning your futuristic goal, you are also imagining what you experience by tasting it, touching it, smelling it and hearing it. In other words, you are making your goal so real that you will recognize it when it becomes a physical reality. Alma the Younger described emotionalizing this way: “Behold, it will begin to swell within your breasts; and when you feel these swelling motions, ye will begin to say within yourselves–It must needs be that this is a good seed…for it beginneth to enlarge my soul; yea, it beginneth to enlighten my understanding, yea, it beginneth to be delicious to me.”[xxxii] Of course, emotionalizing suggests engaging the entire soul to take action to achieve your goal; otherwise, the exercise is futile, because “faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.”[xxxiii]

Father Alma laced his description of future judgment with language of visualizing and emotionalizing: “Do you look forward with an eye of faith… I say unto you, can you imagine to yourselves that ye hear the voice of the Lord…. Or do ye imagine to yourselves that ye can lie unto the Lord…. Or otherwise, can ye imagine yourselves brought before the tribunal of God….I say unto you, can ye look up to God at that day with a pure heart and clean hands? I say unto you, can you look up, having the image of God engraven upon your countenances? I say unto you, can ye think…? …. how will any of you feel…?[xxxiv]

Consider how God and prophets have learned to harness the power of faith with thoughts and words. “There is nothing that the Lord thy God shall take in his heart to do but what he will do it.”[xxxv] “God said, ‘Let there be light: and there was light.’ Joshua spake, and the great lights which God had created stood still. Elijah commanded, and the heavens were stayed for the space of three years and six months, so that it did not rain…. All this was done by faith…. Faith, then, works by words; and with [words] its mightiest works have been, and will be, performed.”[xxxvi]

But negative results can also take shape around declaring, envisioning and emotionalizing.

Declare. If you declare negative things, and if you compound those negative declarations with murmuring, the chances are good that a negative reality will begin to form up.

If you declare negative things, and if you compound those negative declarations with murmuring, the chances are good that a negative reality will begin to form up. Envision. Then if you envision a negative future and you allow your imagination to migrate to dark places, the chances of manifesting a negative future increase almost six-fold.

Then if you envision a negative future and you allow your imagination to migrate to dark places, the chances of manifesting a negative future increase almost six-fold. Emotionalize. Finally, if you add negative emotional responses to your negative declarations and negative imaginings, in other words, if you succumb to depression or become despondent, critical or cynical, or if you emotionalize the present or future with any number of negative emotional patterns, you have a 100% chance of creating a nightmare.

The intelligent force of faith is impartial; it will create whatever you declare, envision and emotionalize. It has no choice. Like electricity, it can be used to create the good and bad conceived in the mind of the creator. The intelligent force of faith is the indiscriminant tool of the creative mind of Man.

Planting a Garden

As an example of the creative power of faith, let’s imagine that you desire to plant a garden. How would you plug into the intelligent force of faith to make your desire a reality?