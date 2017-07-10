Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Beehive Clothing is preparing to introduce new garment products. To accommodate these upcoming changes, it will discontinue a small number of current garment styles for men and women by the end of October 2017.

“We want to ensure we are providing members around the world with quality garments that meet their needs so that they can keep the sacred covenants they’ve made in the temple,” said Angie White, garment product manager. “These discontinuations will help us meet that goal by allowing us to introduce improved styles and fabrics for members in the future.”

Sister White explained that each of the garment styles being discontinued was carefully selected based on customer feedback from thousands of surveys, evaluations of use from around the world, and working closely with Church leadership.

Click here to see a list of the women’s and men’s garment styles that will be discontinued on October 31, 2017.