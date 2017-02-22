Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Most directors don’t land an international superstar to appear in their first movie. Then again, most films don’t trigger an accidental “calling-all-units” manhunt by local police or require potentially fatal stunts of the lead actors. But CTU: Provo was hardly an average film shoot, and that’s just scratching the surface.

BYU alum Alan Seawright directed and starred in the feature-length comedy, a loving parody of TV’s 24, back in 2007. The story follows a pair of Jack Bauer fanboys assisting Utah counter-terrorist agents when Provo comes under attack. Donny Osmond gamely agreed to appear as the main villain as a favor to the cast. The film has been selected for a 10th anniversary screening at this year’s LDS Film Festival in Orem. The screening will be followed by a Q&A panel with Seawright and co-star Jonathan Decker.

The latter, then a performer with the popular humor troupe BYU’s Divine Comedy, risked his life hanging from the door of a speeding van. The former allowed his body to be repeatedly hit by a car in order to get a shot. These stories, along with those detailing working with Osmond and the cast’s near-arrest by what Decker says “seemed to be all of Provo PD” will be shared from the stage of the SCERA Theater on March 2.

CTU: Provo was well-received on the film festival circuit and at Salt Lake Comic Con. Seawright sent a copy of his “epic fan-film” to 24 producer-director John Cassar, who personally responded praising its direction and “well-executed” action. Preeminent fansite 24fans.com called it “highly entertaining” and described it as having “very impressive production qualities…an excellent cast, a solid script, and direction which at times is more inventive than that on the show itself.”

Co-starring Rick Macy (Ephraim’s Rescue), Will Rubio (BYU-TV’s Random Acts), Jimmy Chunga (The Singles Ward), Paul Hunt (The Cokeville Miracle), Charan Prabhakar (HBO’s Silicon Valley), and about a dozen alumni of BYU’s Divine Comedy, CTU: Provo will play at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the SCERA Theater in Orem. Tickets are available 801-225-ARTS, online at www.scera.org, or at the door.