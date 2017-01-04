Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

When we think of New Year’s Resolutions, we begin to reflect upon our lives, and often get renewed energy to become better than we were the year before with higher aspirations and deeper resolve. There is a simple way to focus so that can actually help us achieve many of our resolutions easily. Is it possible that this new awareness can help us experience the most satisfying year we’ve ever had? The answer is YES!

Profound Experience

Years ago, I had a powerfully enlightening experience. We had a Ward temple excursion, and I had put aside “important” projects that I was working on and rushed there to make it on time. I remember feeling harried and agitated as I entered. During the session I became more and more relaxed, and by the end, I felt engulfed in peace and joy.

As I left that holy place, I marveled that I could go from one emotional extreme to the other in such a short time. As I pondered this, I heard the words in my mind that said, “Anne, MAINTAINING YOUR PEACE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN ANY PROJECT YOU CAN DO!” What a life-altering concept! I thought I had been involved in some very worthy projects, but I was clearly taught that they weren’t nearly as important as my inner workings, and the wattage of spirit I was allowing to grow inside my soul.

Levels of Spirit

We have all experienced varying levels of the spirit, which can fluctuate from simple contentment, all the way to Joy, Peace and even the “Fire in the bones” of Bliss.

There is a line of demarcation, which if penetrated on a descent will take us to low levels where the Spirit is NOT. We have ALL been there, and it’s not where we want to be.

Turns out, we are TOTALLY responsible for our inner climate. If we don’t like where we are, we have been given the power to be able to change our direction. It’s a big part of the agency God has given us.

Where are you on this spectrum of light? Can you feel the Spirit at this moment? When we observe ourselves, and what we are feeling, we gain clarity. We can recognize where we are and if it’s not where we want to be, we have been designed with the capacity to expand and elevate ourselves. Would you like to live at a higher level than you do?

As you make your New Years Resolutions’ list consider that anything you want to accomplish this year will more likely come to be if you are fuelled by a high resonance of the spirit. In fact, the higher the level you maintain, the more you can accomplish things that truly matter, because you tie into real and usable power.

Instead of constantly focusing on trying to be more patient, kind, spiritual, or service oriented, etc., we can just choose to focus on raising our level of light. As we raise our spiritual resonance, all the God-like traits we desire will automatically become part of us as long as we can maintain that high level of the spirit.

How Can I Raise My Level of Light?

There are many ways to raise our level, but they all include focus on something that has a higher resonance than what we are experiencing. We can be like a tuning fork that is synchronizing to a higher level. Here are a few of many things that will ALWAYS lift.

1. IMAGINE the Lord standing next to you.

FEEL Him! FEEL His unfiltered love. What has He done for you? Let His love flow through you, and fill you up. Quantum Mechanics has discovered that even at an atomic level things react differently if they are observed. If we concentrate on keeping His presence with us, we will operate at a higher more positive state.

Instead of trying to be patient or loving, we will BECOME patience, or BECOME love, as we allow His love to flow through us.

2. Give any negative thought to God

When negative, destructive thoughts and feelings arise, as they always do, NOTICE them as soon as they come up and consciously surrender them to the Lord. This method of controlling your thoughts will keep you on the path of peace.

3. Focus on FEELING THANKFUL for EVERYTHING that comes in your path. Gratitude is one of the highest energies that we can live in. When we have gratitude, we are praising God. When we praise, we are raised!

4. Read scripture and other high resonance books and PONDER on them.

These words fill us with joy and make us feel alive.

5. Listen to uplifting music.

Some pieces of music expand us into light. Their words and/or melody resonate with the deep part of our souls and distribute light through us. With all the wonderful and available stations out there, we can pick the type of music that makes us feel uplifted, and listen to it often.

6. Don’t spend too much time watching media or the news

While it is important to be informed, and at times entertained, NOTICE that too much time in these endeavors significantly lowers your level of the spirit, because they take your focus away from higher things. After watching something NOTICE if you still feel elevated. Only you can know. If you deviate a bit, just tune back up to peace.

Learn to “Bear” His Presence

As we “rise”, we open up our Spiritual Mind, little by little. “One purpose then behind the Lord’s continual admonition that we study scripture and that we pray always is to promote this process of opening the Spiritual Mind in order to increase one’s spiritual energy so as to be able to bear more and more of His presence. (M. Catherine Thomas: Light in the Wilderness, page 105.) The more of His presence that we can bear, the more easily we can accomplish things that we want, in addition to the marvelous and previously un-imagined things He gives us to do. We can’t fathom what He has in store for us until we make the effort to “climb” to a new spiritual summit where remarkable blessings are embedded in its fabric, to be claimed only when we reach that level.

Being “one” with the Lord, gives us the exalted honor of experiencing the mind of God. “And if your eye be single to my glory, your whole bodies shall be filled with light, and there shall be no darkness in you; and that body which is filled with light comprehendeth all things.“ (D&C 88:67) This privilege is promised to all. Are we willing to put forth the effort to receive it?

Angelic Help

When we are operating at this high spiritual wattage, we can EXPECT angelic help. “[Angels minister to} them of strong faith and a firm mind in every form of godliness. (Moroni 7:30) We begin to operate in the realm of miracles, and things just seem to get done or to unfold before us in miraculous ways. Joseph Smith declared the reason for this when he said, “… if you live up to your privilege, the angels cannot be restrained from being your associates. … If you will be pure, nothing can hinder.” ( Daughters in My Kingdom, Chap. 10) In this “high” realm nothing is impossible.

THIS year!

What do you want to accomplish this year? Any righteous goal will be achieved easier with the high-octane power of the Spirit. Several times a day go inward and notice where your resonance is. If it’s too low, observe it, and then do what it takes to lift your thoughts to a higher level. Just noticing it is half the battle.

Live up to your privileges! Let it be THIS year!

THIS is the year for Joy!

THIS is the year to forgive others and yourself!

THIS is the year to love more deeply!

THIS is the year to intensify your relationship with the Lord!

THIS is the year to overcome weakness!

THIS is the year to be fit and make your body a temple!

THIS is the year for increased angelic help!

THIS is the year to claim promised blessings!

Let’s choose to live life at a higher level than ever before. Instead of making the details the main focus of our resolutions, let’s focus on maintaining peace and joy. If THAT is our objective, everything else will fall into place.

THIS IS THE YEAR!

