Editor’s Note: We felt the need to especially highlight this wonderful announcement about the Book of Mormon being translated into Nepali. For the past three years, Meridian Magazine has partnered with CHOICE Humanitarian and the Nepal Life project to help bring well over a thousand families out of extreme poverty. The work continues and it is truly remarkable. To read more about it, click here.

Now, with the Book of Mormon available in their native tongue, the people of Nepal can begin to enjoy spiritual prosperity as well.

The Church has published a translation of the Book of Mormon in the Nepali language, spoken in the country of Nepal.

This marks the 111th translation of the Book of Mormon.

The Nepali Book of Mormon is now available on LDS.org and in the Gospel Library mobile app. Printed copies will be available by September 30, 2017.

See the information below about the printed styles and colors available and how to order.

