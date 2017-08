BYU Announces Special Contest in Honor of 20th Year as Most “Stone Cold Sober” University

Make a toast of chocolate milk to the students of BYU, who once again retained the distinction of the nation’s most “Stone Cold Sober” students as measured by The Princeton Review.

Take a look at the rampant chocolate milk drinking that takes place on this campus:

To mark the occasion, the BYU Creamery will hold a special contest with Stacey Harkey from Studio C. Here’s a preview: