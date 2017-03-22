Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

It was a typical Sunday family dinner when Kory Stevens’ phone began flooding with notifications.

He said a satisfied customer had posted a positive review about his company’s no-show socks on Reddit, and the post was going viral. Hundreds of thousands of people were flooding to the website, resulting in thousands of purchases.

“It was probably the most euphoric moment I’ve had, where I could see the potential and I finally saw, ‘Wow, people like what I’m doing and it’s worthwhile for me to continue,’” Stevens said.

Stevens, a BYU graduate, has experienced the ups and downs of life as he builds his multi-million dollar men’s shoe brand Taft and continues to be motivated for success.

“I have this quote on the wall right there,” Stevens said while pointing to a corner of his office. “It says ‘Life is tough, but so are you.’”

Stevens and his wife Mallory launched a Kickstarter Campaign in 2014 for no-show socks, which ended up raising over $46,000 in a month-long campaign. Soon afterward, they transitioned to designing and selling shoes. Taft typically does around $10,000 in sales daily.

