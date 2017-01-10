James Madison, the father of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and our 4th president, is credited with first using the term “cabinet” in reference to the president’s closest advisors. Madison was a close confidant to President Washington and served as Secretary of State in President Thomas Jefferson’s cabinet. He used the term “cabinet” intentionally to describe President’s closest advisors whose job it was to provide confidential and candid counsel. Madison drew on the British term “cabinet,” which described the leading advisors to the King. Francis Bacon initially and disparagingly coined the term “cabinet,” to refer to close advisors to the King, who were neither elected nor confirmed. These counselors provided confidential advice in close quarters, which naturally gave rise to the descriptive term “cabinet.”