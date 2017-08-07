Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

“Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much. – Luke 16:10

Are you in a season of waiting? You’ve been praying for something in particular for weeks, months, maybe even years, and still no answer.

You may have been waiting so long that you’re starting to question whether you can trust God to answer your prayer, But a deeper question is … Can God trust you?

Can God trust you with the blessings you keep asking for? Here are seven questions to ask yourself:

Can God trust you to give all glory and praise to Him?

In my line of work, I’ve been blessed to come in contact with some people who have powerful testimonies. But what good is a testimony if you don’t want to share it?

Use your testimony to encourage others. Sometimes the best advice comes from people who have traveled the same path.

Some people cry out for God to bless them, heal them, change them. But when He does, it’s as if they did it all on their own. No credit to God at all.

Will you willingly share your testimony with others or will you be too ashamed to boast of God’s goodness?

God can’t trust someone who is ashamed to tell the world of all His goodness.

To read the full article on The Praying Woman, click here.