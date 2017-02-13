Sign up for
our newsletter
Signed up, but still not getting our newsletter?
Click here.
Click Here To 'Like' Meridian Magazine on Facebook
Search
February 13, 2017
Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Opinion
Culture
LDS News
National
World
Business
Science
Health
Economy
Church
BYU Scientists Help Sequence Genome of Quinoa, Potential ‘Grain of the Future’
By BYU Media Relations
Personal Voice
Nephi's Bountiful
Gospel Doctrine
Book of Mormon
Doctrine & Covenants
New Testament
Old Testament
Line upon Line
LDS Update
Scripture Study
Missionary
Temples
Church History
Science & Religion
Events
Society
A Town where Half the People have PTSD symptoms
By BYU Media Relations
Donations
Business
Ideas and Society
Family Leader
Meridian Cares
Opinion
People
Politics
Sports
Travel
Books
The Non-fiction Nook: The Benefits of Messing Up
By Emily Geddes
LDS Books
Reviews
Serializations
Children & Young Adult
Entertainment
Cartoon: Candy Hearts
By Jon Clark
Cartoon
Culture
Film
Music
Technology
Family
The Danger of Trying to Fix Our Partners
By Wallace Goddard
Latter-day Laughs
Marriage
Parenting
Relationships
Family History
Food
Health
Preparedness
Singles
At Home
FHE
Expand
How are Mormons “Saved”?
By Robert Starling
Expand Blog
Columnists
Photography
Some of My Favorite Photos of Gordon B. Hinckley
By Scot Facer Proctor
Videos
Store
Search
February 13, 2017
Cartoon
Cartoon: Candy Hearts
By
Jon Clark
· February 12, 2017
Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please
CLICK HERE
No Comments | Post or read comments
Join Mormons worldwide
to stand true in a changing world.
Meridian Magazine
FEATURES
The Danger of Trying to Fix Our Partners
By
Wallace Goddard
Why were the People of Ammon Exempted from Military Duty?
By
Book of Mormon Central
BYU Scientists Help Sequence Genome of Quinoa, Potential ‘Grain of the Future’
By
BYU Media Relations
How to Make Sugar Cookies that are NOT Vanilla
By
Dennis Weaver
Mormon Tabernacle Choir Performs Rodgers and Hammerstein Classics
By
The LDS Newsroom
Cartoon: Candy Hearts
By
Jon Clark
VIDEO: Man Finds Lost Brother through Family History
By
Meridian Magazine
PAST ISSUES
<a href="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f02d8f2a4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538523400&cs=f02d8f2a4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
Most Read
Yesterday's Articles
LDS Church Announces a Change to the Calling of Family History Consultants
By Meridian Magazine
5 Cool Family History Innovations at RootsTech
By Scot and Maurine Proctor
Archaeologists Announce New Dead Sea Scrolls Discovery
By Meridian Magazine
Why Whole Food, Plant-based Is Not the Word of Wisdom
By Jane Birch
Steve Young’s Mental Struggle Off the Playing Field
By Meridian Magazine
A Blessing from a Beggar
By Becky Douglas
Conan Features Studio C, Raves About Their Hilariously Clean Comedy
By Meridian Magazine