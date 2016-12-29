Sign up for
our newsletter
Signed up, but still not getting our newsletter?
Click here.
Click Here To 'Like' Meridian Magazine on Facebook
December 29, 2016
Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Opinion
Culture
LDS News
National
World
Business
Science
Health
Economy
Church
Meridian’s Top 10 Articles from 2016
By Meridian Magazine
Personal Voice
Nephi's Bountiful
Gospel Doctrine
Book of Mormon
Doctrine & Covenants
New Testament
Old Testament
Line upon Line
LDS Update
Scripture Study
Missionary
Temples
Church History
Science & Religion
Events
Society
National Study: Couples Who Delay Having Sex Get Benefits Later
By BYU Media Relations
Donations
Business
Ideas and Society
Family Leader
Meridian Cares
Opinion
People
Politics
Sports
Travel
Books
Best Books of the Year
By Holly E. Newton
LDS Books
Reviews
Serializations
Children & Young Adult
Entertainment
Cartoon: Laman and Lemuel Goals
By The LDS Newsroom
Cartoon
Culture
Film
Music
Technology
Family
Your Hardest Family Question: Should I block my mother from my children?
By Geoff Steurer, MS, LMFT
Latter-day Laughs
Marriage
Parenting
Relationships
Family History
Food
Health
Preparedness
Singles
At Home
FHE
Expand
How are Mormons “Saved”?
By Robert Starling
Expand Blog
Columnists
Photography
Photo Essay: The Beautiful Faces of the Polynesian Cultural Center
By Scot and Maurine Proctor
Videos
Store
December 29, 2016
Cartoon
Cartoon: Laman and Lemuel Goals
By
The LDS Newsroom
· December 29, 2016
Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please
CLICK HERE
No Comments | Post or read comments
Join Mormons worldwide
to stand true in a changing world.
Meridian Magazine
FEATURES
Meridian’s Top 10 Articles from 2016
By
Meridian Magazine
Major Media Outlets Mourn the Loss of BYU Football Legend LaVell Edwards
By
Meridian Magazine
Best Books of the Year
By
Holly E. Newton
Cartoon: Laman and Lemuel Goals
By
The LDS Newsroom
Outreach to Refugees, Injured Missionaries, 150th Temple and More: LDS Church 2016 Year in Review
By
Meridian Magazine
VIDEO: News Years Treats and Traditions for Your Celebration
By
Meridian Magazine
LDS Fiction: Year End
By
Jennie Hansen
PAST ISSUES
<a href="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f02d8f2a4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538523400&cs=f02d8f2a4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
Most Read
Yesterday's Articles
A Note to Parents: Worry is Not Love
By Julie de Azevedo Hanks
10 Awesome Church Resources for 2017 You Need to Know About
By Meridian Magazine
Lesson of 2016: BYU Will Continue to be Targeted for Claims of Conscience
By Joel Campbell
Everyday Items that Could Save Your Life
By Carolyn Nicolaysen
Lesson 1: Hearken to the Voice of the Lord
By Breck England
VIDEO: Beautiful Rendition of ‘Son of God’ to Brighten Your Christmas
By Meridian Magazine
A Formula for an Instant Answer to Prayer
By Joni Hilton
Outreach to Refugees, Injured Missionaries, 150th Temple and More: LDS Church 2016 Year in Review
By
Meridian Magazine
VIDEO: News Years Treats and Traditions for Your Celebration
By
Meridian Magazine
A Formula for an Instant Answer to Prayer
By
Joni Hilton
Resolutions Are All the Same, and That’s the Way it Should Be!
By
Nicholeen Peck
LDS Fiction: Year End
By
Jennie Hansen
Gordon B. Hinckley’s Optimism: Your Guide in 2017
By
LDS .org
Goal for the New Year: Stop being Mean to Yourself
By
Maurine Proctor