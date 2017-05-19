Sign up for
May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
Cartoon
Cartoon: Shining Moments
By
Kevin Beckstrom
· May 18, 2017
FEATURES
The Temple in Paris: Can You Hear the People Sing?
By
Scot and Maurine Proctor
President Uchtdorf Praises Refugee Efforts and Reminds Us This is More to Be Done
By
Meridian Magazine
Elder Glenn L. Pace, LDS Emeritus General Authority, Dies at 77
By
Meridian Magazine
Advice Books for the Graduate
By
Holly E. Newton
All Things Paris France Temple
By
Scot and Maurine Proctor
Cartoon: Shining Moments
By
Kevin Beckstrom
Peruvian President Thanks Church for Flood Relief
By
Meridian Magazine
Most Read
Yesterday's Articles
In Secular France, What Did the Media Think of the Paris Temple?
By Scot and Maurine Proctor
Why the Paris Temple was 40 Years in the Making
By Scot and Maurine Proctor
Paris France Temple: What We Do for Love
By Scot and Maurine Proctor
A New Landmark in Paris: The House of the Lord
By Scot and Maurine Proctor
This is the Best Dinosaur Fossil of its Kind Ever Found
By Meridian Magazine
Letter From the Coast: A New Understanding of Spiritual Gifts
By Anne Perry
What I Would Have Missed, If I Had Died: an LDS Woman’s Story of Hope After Attempting Suicide
By Meridian Magazine
China, Once Officially Atheist, Now Booming with Religion
By
Meridian Magazine
Peruvian President Thanks Church for Flood Relief
By
Meridian Magazine
Paris France Temple: What We Do for Love
By
Scot and Maurine Proctor
The Problem with Looking for a Spark and Why I Needed to Change My Perspective on Dating
By
Meridian Magazine
Curing Our Contempt
By
Boyd Matheson
LDS Fiction: Two Novels Bound for Awards
By
Jennie Hansen
A Part of Me Will Fly Away: When Your Child Leaves the Nest
By
Lynne Perry Christofferson