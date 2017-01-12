Sign up for
our newsletter
Signed up, but still not getting our newsletter?
Click here.
Click Here To 'Like' Meridian Magazine on Facebook
Search
January 12, 2017
Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Opinion
Culture
LDS News
National
World
Business
Science
Health
Economy
Church
Where Did Joseph Smith Get His Doctrinal Ideas About Christ?
By Book of Mormon Central
Personal Voice
Nephi's Bountiful
Gospel Doctrine
Book of Mormon
Doctrine & Covenants
New Testament
Old Testament
Line upon Line
LDS Update
Scripture Study
Missionary
Temples
Church History
Science & Religion
Events
Society
Comcast Refuses to Air Attack Ads that ‘Demean’ LDS Church
By Meridian Magazine
Donations
Business
Ideas and Society
Family Leader
Meridian Cares
Opinion
People
Politics
Sports
Travel
Books
Awards Announced and Great Transportation Books
By Holly E. Newton
LDS Books
Reviews
Serializations
Children & Young Adult
Entertainment
Cartoon: Snow Camp Menu
By Kevin Beckstrom
Cartoon
Culture
Film
Music
Technology
Family
Your Hardest Family Question: My husband has left the Church and continues to break my heart
By Geoff Steurer, MS, LMFT
Latter-day Laughs
Marriage
Parenting
Relationships
Family History
Food
Health
Preparedness
Singles
At Home
FHE
Expand
How are Mormons “Saved”?
By Robert Starling
Expand Blog
Columnists
Photography
Photo Essay: The Beautiful Faces of the Polynesian Cultural Center
By Scot and Maurine Proctor
Videos
Store
Search
January 12, 2017
Cartoon
Cartoon: Snow Camp Menu
By
Kevin Beckstrom
· January 12, 2017
Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please
CLICK HERE
No Comments | Post or read comments
Join Mormons worldwide
to stand true in a changing world.
Meridian Magazine
FEATURES
Have Millennials Been “Dealt a Bad Hand?”
By
Nicholeen Peck
Where Did Joseph Smith Get His Doctrinal Ideas About Christ?
By
Book of Mormon Central
Winter Wonder Books
By
Holly E. Newton
Cartoon: Snow Camp Menu
By
Kevin Beckstrom
When Good Enough Isn’t Good Enough
By
Boyd Matheson
VIDEO: “The Savior Should Be Able to Take This Away From Me”
By
LDS .org
BYU Study Finds Superhero Culture Magnifies Aggressive, Not Defending Behaviors
By
BYU Media Relations
PAST ISSUES
<a href="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f02d8f2a4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538523400&cs=f02d8f2a4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
Most Read
Yesterday's Articles
On Living Stipends for the General Authorities
By Daniel C. Peterson
Mormons and Shame: When You Don’t Measure Up to the LDS Ideal
By Julie de Azevedo Hanks
Making the Case for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at a Trump Inauguration
By Joel Campbell
Did My “One and Only” Die in the War in Heaven?
By Mark J. Stoddard
Has the Location of Nephi’s Bountiful Been Discovered?
By Book of Mormon Central
MormonLeaks Dumps Four New Documents About LDS Church
By Meridian Magazine
Hilarious Viral Video That Every Mom Will Relate To
By Meridian Magazine
VIDEO: “The Savior Should Be Able to Take This Away From Me”
By
LDS .org
Have Millennials Been “Dealt a Bad Hand?”
By
Nicholeen Peck
LDS Fiction: Death on the Red Rocks by Liz Adair
By
Jennie Hansen
BYU Study Finds Superhero Culture Magnifies Aggressive, Not Defending Behaviors
By
BYU Media Relations
What Opportunities are Linked to Your Struggle?
By
Joni Hilton
LDS Perspectives Podcast: LDS Doctrine and Near-Death Experiences
By
No Author
When Good Enough Isn’t Good Enough
By
Boyd Matheson