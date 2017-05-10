Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Cover image via CHCH.

LGBT Canadians are furious after a Catholic school district canceled performances of a play about gender identity – meant for children as young as 5 years old.

“I fear these cancellations may be based on misinformation, grown out of fear, intolerance, transphobia, homophobia and misogyny,” wrote Jessica Carmichael, the artistic director of the Carousel Playhouse.

The playhouse had been scheduled to perform a play called, “Boys, Girls and Other Mythological Creatures.” The show had already been booked in five elementary schools in the Niagara Catholic School District.

The play features an 8-year-oid boy who dresses as a girl and questions his gender, The Globe and Mail reports.

“In the play, Simon(e) feels boxed in by the restrains of gender,” Carmichael wrote in a letter posted on the playhouse website.

It turns out the Canadian government believes it’s appropriate to discuss transgenderism with small children – without their parents being present. I’m surprised the actors didn’t try to give the kids condoms.

Carmichael defended the production by referring to guidelines approved by the Ontario Ministry of Indoctrination…pardon me – Ministry of Education.

The curriculum states: “It is also critical to student success to create an atmosphere in which students of all body shapes and sizes, abilities, gender identities and sexual orientations, and ethnocultural, racial and religious backgrounds feel accepted, comfortable and free from harassment.”

