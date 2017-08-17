Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The following was originally published in the Huffington Post. It has been reprinted here with permission.

There is this great parable about a wise Cherokee man teaching his grandson about life. Maybe you know it too. It goes like this:

“A fight is going on inside me,” he said to the boy. “It is a terrible fight and it is between two wolves. “One is evil – he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, self-doubt, and ego. “The other is good – he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith. ”This same fight is going on inside you – and inside every other person, too.” The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, “Which wolf will win?” The old chief simply replied, “The one you feed.”

In Charlottesville (and throughout history) we’ve seen the wrong wolves fed. We’ve seen self-doubt, false superiority and cruel pride. We’ve seen destruction fueled by bigoted hate. Where does this hate come from?

We know the typical answers…the justifications, the rationalizations, the twisted desires. But where do all of those come from? Could there really be dark forces heck bent on our misery and even our destruction?

Heck yes. There really is an adversary-there really is a devil. Skeptical? That exactly how he hopes you will feel. He’s well practiced at convincing mankind that he’s not around. There is this scripture:

“And behold, others he flattereth away, and telleth them there is no hell; and he saith unto them: I am no devil, for there is none—and thus he whispereth in their ears, until he grasps them with his awful chains, from whence there is no deliverance.” (2 Nephi 28:22)

I get this. I once bought into this sales technique. I once believed there was no devil. There were just people making terrible choices. But I have come to understand that people making terrible choices have often had a lot of help.

The adversary and his temptation inviting minions have one overarching agenda: use contention to ruin lives.

The dark side doesn’t particularly care what people are fighting about. It just matters that they fight as much as possible. To this end, it’s ideal if contention can take root in childhood.

Knowing this, our wise Father in heaven gave this counsel:

“And ye will not suffer your children that they go hungry, or naked; neither will ye suffer that they transgress the laws of God, and fight and quarrel one with another, and serve the devil, who is the master of sin, or who is the evil spirit which hath been spoken of by our fathers, he being an enemy to all righteousness.”