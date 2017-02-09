Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Conan O’Brien raved about Studio C when he featured them on his show Tuesday night, saying the group has managed to do something rare in the entertainment world—keep their comedy hilarious but clean.

“You do clean comedy and it’s for families in an era when maybe that might not be as popular. But I’ve noticed, as a former sketch writer myself, the sketches are very well constructed,” he said. “It’s good comedy and I like that my kids like it. . . . They’re often very clever.”

When asked how they manage to create such witty and clean content all the time, Matt Meese joked that Studio C keeps a staunch Irish Catholic grandmother backstage to edit their humor. Of course, their fans know Studio C’s clean sense of humor stems from their values as Latter-day Saints.

