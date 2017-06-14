Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

June 20th is National Ice Cream Soda Day. What a fun reason to whip up some special treats and cool down. We have some great recipe ideas to get you started but the sky is the limit. Our drinks were a mix between ice cream sodas and Italian sodas.

You really don’t have to add both the cream and the ice cream, but we liked the way the cream blended with the rest of the drink and the scoop of ice cream acted as more of a topping. We love using ice cream to keep these drinks cold instead of ice, because ice tends to melt and make the drinks watery. The cream also has more of a tendency to curdle with the addition of ice.

Baker’s Note: If you want to make your ice cream sodas more like a root beer float, just follow our recipes but assemble them differently. Instead of the way we put them together, fill each cup with ice cream, and then add the liquids around the scoops.

Pomegranate Lime Ice Cream Italian Soda

Makes one drink

Ingredients

4 Tablespoons Torani Pomegranate Syrup

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 Tablespoon cream

8 ounces lemon-lime soda (or sparkling water if you like a tart drink)

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Directions

For each drink, pour the pomegranate syrup, the lime juice and the cream into the bottom of a cup. Stir until mixed thoroughly. Add in the sparkling water and stir again. Top with a scoop of ice cream.

Baker’s Note: This particular drink tends to be more tart than the rest of them. To balance that out we used lemon-lime soda. However, if you prefer a tart taste use sparkling water.

Peach Ice Cream Italian Soda

Makes one drink

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons Torani Peach Syrup

1 Tablespoon cream

8 ounces sparkling water

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Directions

1. For each drink, add the peach syrup and the cream in the bottom of a cup. Stir until mixed thoroughly. Add in the sparkling water and stir again. Top with a scoop of ice cream.

Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream Italian Soda (Tiger’s Blood)

Makes one drink

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons Torani Strawberry Syrup

1 Tablespoons Torani Coconut Syrup

1 Tablespoon cream

10 ounces sparkling water

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Directions

For each drink, add the strawberry syrup, coconut syrup and the cream in the bottom of a cup. Stir until mixed thoroughly. Add in the sparkling water and stir again. Top with a scoop of ice cream.

Orange Cream Ice Cream Floats

Makes one drink

Ingredients

1 cup orange juice (no pulp works best)

8 ounces sparkling water

3 scoops softened ice cream (or more, to taste)

Directions

Fill each glass with the ice cream. Pour the orange juice and the sparkling water over the ice cream.

Baker’s Note: It is important that the ice cream is softened for this particular drink. That way, the ice cream can sweeten the orange juice mixture and bring out that orange Creamsicle™ flavor that we all love.

Huckleberry Ice Cream Italian Soda

Makes one drink

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons Torani Huckleberry Syrup

1 Tablespoon cream

8 ounces sparkling water

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Directions

For each drink, add the huckleberry syrup and the cream in the bottom of a cup. Stir until mixed thoroughly. Add in the sparkling water and stir again. Top with a scoop of ice cream.

We hope that you enjoy making these special drinks. And don’t forget to check out our Weekly Specials.

About the Author

Dennis Weaver has burned food from Point Barrow, Alaska, to Miami, Florida. He is the founder of The Prepared Pantry in Rigby, Idaho. He loves to help people bake and shares his vast collection of cooking and baking knowledge on his blog as well as in his E-books and Magazines. Dennis lives in Rigby, Idaho, with his wife, Merri Ann. They have five wonderful children and six beautiful granddaughters.