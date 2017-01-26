Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Tucson Arizona Temple

The free public open house for the Tucson Arizona Temple will begin on Saturday, June 3, and continue through Saturday, June 24, 2017, except for the Sundays of June 4, 11 and 18.

The cultural celebration will be held Saturday, August 12. The temple will be dedicated the following day on Sunday, August 13, in three sessions at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The dedication will be broadcast to members of the Church in Arizona. The three-hour block of meetings will be cancelled for that Sunday for those congregations to enable members of the Church to participate and focus on this sacred event.

The temple was announced by President Thomas S. Monson at the Church’s October 2012general conference.

The Tucson Arizona Temple will be the sixth in the state. Temples are currently operating in Mesa, Snowflake, The Gila Valley, Gilbert and Phoenix. There are more than 416,000 members of the Church in Arizona.

The temple is located on N Skyline Drive in the Catalina Foothills.

Ground was broken for the temple October 17, 2015.

Meridian Idaho Temple

The free public open house for the Meridian Idaho Temple will begin on Saturday, October 21, and continue through November 11, 2017, except for the Sundays of October 22 and 29 and November 5.

The cultural celebration will be held Saturday, November 18. The temple will be dedicated the following day on Sunday, November 19, in three sessions at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The dedication will be broadcast to members of the Church in Idaho and the temple district. The three-hour block of meetings will be cancelled for that Sunday for those congregations to enable members of the Church to participate and focus on this sacred event.

The Meridian Idaho Temple was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson at the Church’s April 2011 general conference. There are currently three operating temples in Idaho, in Boise, Rexburg and Twin Falls. The Idaho Falls Temple is currently being renovated and will open to the public to visit and tour this April before it is rededicated June 4. There are about 426,000 Latter-day Saints in Idaho.

The temple is located at 7345 North Linder Road, a few blocks north of the intersection of North Linder Road and Chinden Blvd.

Ground was broken for the temple August 23, 2014.

Cedar City Utah Temple

The free public open house for the Cedar City Utah Temple will begin on Friday, October 27, and continue through Saturday, November 18, 2017, except for the Sundays of October 29, November 5 and November 12.

The cultural celebration will be held Saturday, December 9. The temple will be dedicated the following day on Sunday, December 10, in three sessions at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The dedication will be broadcast to members of the Church in the Cedar City Utah Temple district. The three-hour block of meetings will be cancelled for that Sunday for those congregations to enable members of the Church to participate and focus on this sacred event.

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced construction of the temple at the Church’s April 2013 general conference.

The temple is located at 300 South Cove Drive in Cedar City. It will serve members in southern Utah and eastern Nevada.

Ground was broken for the temple August 8, 2015. This will be the Church’s 17th temple in Utah. There are more than 2 million Latter-day Saints in Utah.