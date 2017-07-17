Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Cover image: Facing Eternity by Del Parson.

The Book of Mormon gives exact calendar dates for the birth and the death of Jesus Christ which correspond to the length of His life being 12,048 days, exactly 33 years from Passover to Passover. This value supports His birth date of April 6, 1 BC and His death date of April 1, 33 AD, with the resurrection date on April 3, 33 AD. These dates are dismissed by most scholars, both LDS and non-LDS, mainly because of the current historical records and data that Herod the Great died in April of 4 BC.[i]

The length of Jesus’ life is one of the calculations that can lead to a conclusion that the secular, religious and calendar information on Jesus Christ’s birth and death dates were intentionally left ambiguous by the Lord and constitute a test of our faith.

I believe that recent discoveries of ancient calendars that strongly testify of Christ, His life and the religious events documented in the Holy Scriptures may help resolve this ambiguity. These multiple ancient calendars such as the Nephite, Hebrew and Venus calendars provide interlocking supporting evidence for the 1 BC to 33 AD hypothesis for these all important dates in the life of the Savior and in the history of the world.

The Book of Mormon’s Calculation and Documentation of the Length of the Lord Jesus Christ’s Life

Astronomer and ancient calendar researcher John Pratt explained the logic behind this calculation of the length of the Savior’s life in an article in the January 1994 Ensign entitled “Passover: Was it Symbolic of His Coming?” The calculation is further explained in the two-part series in the Ensign published in June and July 1985 entitled “The Restoration of Priesthood Keys on Easter 1836, Part 1: Dating the First Easter” and “The Restoration of Priesthood Keys on Easter 1836, Part 2: Symbolism of Passover and of Elijah’s Return.”[link][ii]

“An exact length for the Savior’s life can be deduced from the Book of Mormon, which records that Nephite reckoning began at the sign of his birth (see 3 Ne. 2:8) and that he died on the fourth day of the thirty-fourth year (see 3 Ne. 8:5). If Jesus was born on the first day of the first Nephite year (which may be implied), and if the years each had 365 days (consistent with the Egyptian and Mesoamerican calendars used before and after the Nephites), then Jesus lived 12,048 days.

“Counting 12,048 days after a Passover feast day on Thursday, 15 Nisan—6 April 1 B.C.—brings one precisely to a Passover sacrifice day: Friday, 14 Nisan—1 April A.D. 33—the day indicated by the pattern in the law of Moses as the day of the death of the Lamb of God.”[iii]

“Orson Pratt was the first to suggest that the Nephite year would probably have been the 365-day year of the Mesoamerican calendar. If this was the case, the length of the Savior’s life would have been 33 x 365 + 3 = 12,048 days. The Mesoamerican calendar yields this figure so easily because in that calendar the period of 33 years is not complicated by the addition of leap days. On our Gregorian calendar, however, one leap day is added every 4 years—that is, 8 leap days in the 33-year period of Jesus’ life. Hence, 33 years plus 3 days on a Mesoamerican calendar would represent the same elapsed time as 33 years minus 5 days on our Gregorian calendar.”[iv]

Unassailable “Historical Facts” and Prophetic and Apostolic Statements Resulting in Contradictory Assertions

BYU Archeologist Jeffrey Chadwick’s 2015 BYU Studies article entitled “Dating the Death of Jesus Christ” well illustrates why the birth and death dates of Jesus remain ambiguous and why Chadwick believes that an April 6, 1 BC birth date is impossible, even after postulating a 33 year value for the length of Jesus’ life supported by the Book of Mormon.

“This is a matter of simple addition. Here is why. It is a historical fact that the death of Herod the Great occurred in April of 4 BC, but the birth of Jesus occurred prior to Herod’s death (see Matt. 2:1–20). And as demonstrated in the earlier study, Jesus’s birth cannot have occurred later than eight weeks prior to Herod’s death, meaning that the latest date Jesus can have been born was very early February of 4 BC (although I suggest it was even several weeks earlier, in December of 5 BC).”[v]

The crucifixion and resurrection of Christ definitely occurred during the spring Passover celebration of the year. The length of Christ’s life from the Book of Mormon data looks like a possible Passover birth to a Passover death interval, from the first day of the first month of the first year to the fourth day of the first month of the 34th year. The Book of Mormon data does not seem to support a February or December birth day, as Chadwick proposes, which would make the interval 33 years plus two to four additional months, not the nearly exact 33 years recorded in the Nephite calendar records.

So, in light of these “unassailable facts” where an April 6, 1 BC birthday of Christ is considered completely impossible by Chadwick and most modern scholars, a good question to ask would be: Why then, is April 6th mentioned time and again by the prophets and apostles as relating to the birthday of the Savior?

If it is so certain that Herod died in April of 4 BC, and that the Savior lived 33 years, not 34 or more years, then one would conclude that there should not be any discussion anywhere about April 6th as having anything to do with the birth of Jesus. The April 6th date would then have been specified by the Lord simply for the organization of the Church, nothing more, and that fact would be perfectly clear from statements from the general authorities.

I think that these contradictory assertions about the birth day of Jesus Christ are good examples of an “irresistible force/immovable object” kind of logical dilemma.

In my view, these ambiguous dates are a perfect scenario to encourage us to learn more, by study and by faith, about these most important dates in the history of the world. I don’t think that there would be as much of an increase in faith and knowledge if these events happened on well known, unambiguous, exact dates agreed upon by all. As Moroni asserts: “Ye receive no witness until after the trial of your faith.” (Ether 12:7)

One example of a modern apostle discussing the importance of April 6th is Elder David A. Bednar in his April 2014 conference address: “Today is April 6. We know by revelation that today is the actual and accurate date of the Savior’s birth. April 6 also is the day on which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized.”[vi]

Another recent example is Elder Russell M. Nelson in the December 2011 Ensign: “We commemorate the humble birth of the Savior at this time of year even though we know it did not occur in December. More likely, the Lord was born in April. Both scriptural and historical evidence suggest a time in the spring of the year, near the Jewish Passover (see D&C 20:1).”

Why So Bold a Declaration by Elder James E. Talmage?

The strongest, most unambiguous declaration by an apostle supporting April 6, 1 BC as Jesus’ birth date, which is coupled with the 33 AD death and resurrection dates, is contained in Elder James E. Talmage’s book Jesus the Christ, officially published and endorsed by the Church since 1915 and set to be republished as an electronic edition by Meridian Magazine,[vii]

Apostle, scientist, university president and scholar James E. Talmage added a belief statement to the Church’s doctrinal list in his landmark book Jesus the Christ when he declared: “We believe that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem of Judea, April 6, [1 BC].”

Instead of a modest statement supporting the Dionysian designation of 1 BC as the year zero of the Christian era via the April 6, [1 BC] date; instead of a note in the preface or another footnote in his chapter 8 discussion of the birth of the Savior; instead of saying ‘it seemed to me that’ or ‘I believe after study and contemplation that;’ instead of any of those options, Elder Talmage boldly declared that we believe in April 6, [1 BC] as the birth date of the Redeemer of the world.

Elder Talmage indicated that his conclusion had come by faith in modern revelation and that the catalyst for that inspiration was D&C section 20, verse 1.

“We believe April 6th to be the birthday of Jesus Christ as indicated in a revelation of the present dispensation already cited, in which that day is made without qualification the completion of the one thousand eight hundred and thirtieth year since the coming of the Lord in the flesh. This acceptance is admittedly based on faith in modern revelation, and in no wise is set forth as the result of chronological research or analysis.”[viii]

There is much evidence that this powerful declaration was as Elder Talmage intended and that he was fully aware of all the issues regarding the Lord’s birthday and the confusion among scholars and historians as to that date. His lecture series on the topic “Jesus the Christ” that led to the book dates from 1904. After writing the final work in the temple in 1914-1915, each chapter of the book was approved before publication in an extensive series of meetings with the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve.[ix]

Elder James E. Talmage, scholar and Apostle, made that bold statement about the revelation and inspiration he received while preparing and writing this important a book about Jesus Christ, resolving in a stroke the confusion and ambiguity among scholars, historians and religious leaders as to the birthdate of Christ.

The book had an unprecedented level of approval and popularity after a careful review by the leadership of the Church. “If you don’t count the Standard Works, it’s probably is the no. 1- selling book in church history, with over [one] million copies sold.”[x]

In that context: Jesus the Christ’s writing, approval, publication and ongoing popularity, I think that the question as to whether April 6, 1 BC is the birthday of Jesus Christ becomes very important for the whole Church.

Elder James E. Talmage, author of Jesus the Christ, published in 1915 by the Church as the first book on the life of the Savior Jesus Christ covering His life from the preexistence to the Millennium.

Jesus the Christ: The Story behind the Story

During the centennial anniversary in 2015 of the writing and publication of Jesus the Christ, an article entitled “Jesus the Christ: The Story behind the Story,”describes an addition to the “Foundations of Faith Exhibit” in the Church History Library that documents the remarkable history of the writing and publication of this book.[xi]

Before focusing on the writing of the book in 1914, Elder Talmage wrote “The Great Apostasy” and “The House of the Lord.” On December 7, 1911, he was called as an Apostle by President Joseph F. Smith.[xii]

“All the while, he had been pondering and preparing and looking forward to the day when he would be able to write the requested book. That day finally came in September of 1914, when the request was again made, this time specifying that he should write the book ‘with as little delay as possible.’”[xiii]

He was given a room in the Salt Lake Temple to write the book. “On April 19, 1915, just over seven months after beginning his draft, he completed the manuscript. ‘Had it not been that I was privileged to do this work in the Temple it would be at present far from completion,’ he wrote. ‘I have felt the inspiration of the place and have appreciated the privacy and quietness incident thereto.’

“His son John R. Talmage wrote, ‘[His] first words as he entered his home that night were to tell Maia [his wife] that the basic writing was finished, and to tell also his feeling that this was the outstanding book of all he had written, or would ever write.’

“With the writing complete, the editing process began. Chapter by chapter, Talmage read the manuscript to the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The reading took place over 18 sessions, the last chapter being read on June 24, 1915. When the manuscript was approved by the Brethren, it was sent to the printer, who then sent the proofs back to Talmage to make any final changes.” [xiv]

Original Handwritten Manuscript of Jesus the Christ

Here are several scanned pages of the original handwritten manuscript of Jesus the Christ, written in the temple and now available online that is relevant to the current discussion of the birth date of Christ boldly declared by Elder Talmage as being April 6, 1 BC in chapter 8 of this book.

The manuscript selections include the first page of chapter 8 on the birth of Christ, a discussion of the inspiration he received pondering the verse in D&C 20:1, and his discussion of the variety of theories on the birth date of Christ that preface his powerful declaration “We believe that Jesus the Christ was born in Bethlehem of Judea, April 6, [1 BC].”[xv]

I go into this level of detail to show that such a declaration as Elder Talmage made in this monumentally important work was not made lightly, was carefully reviewed and approved and if it were not true, it would certainly threaten the validity of his whole work and his credibility as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ and a Prophet, Seer and Revelator.

This powerful assertion by Elder Talmage was made even though there are differing opinions that have been expressed by other General Authorities including Elder Hyrum M. Smith, who was in the Quorum of the Twelve during the approval process on the book.[xvi] Since Elder Talmage’s day, these differing opinions also include two of the most articulate writers among all of the modern Apostles, President J. Reuben Clark and Elder Bruce R. McConkie.[xvii]

President Clark and Elder McConkie’s Tactful Disagreement

In April of 2012 I listened to Jeff Chadwick on KBYU’s “Thinking Aloud” program talking about his BYU Studies article on the birth date of Christ. Brother Chadwick talked at length about President Clark’s statement in the preface and Elder McConkie’s statement in a footnote of their books on the life of Christ that did not support Elder Talmage’s view regarding April 6, 1 BC, but supported the traditional scholarly opinion of a 4-6 BC birth date.

The thought “President Clark and Elder McConkie pulled their punches” came to mind. “In the preface and in a footnote, but not in the main text!” “A test of our faith!” It seemed to me that President Clark and Elder McConkie did not intend to directly challenge the inspiration Elder Talmage’s had received on the birthday of Christ. However, they also had not received the same inspiration or validation themselves that Elder Talmage had received on the birth date of Christ, and noted it appropriately and tactfully.[xviii]

President Clark and Elder McConkie are not taking any major risks by supporting the current best scholarly research on the birth day or death day of Christ. And, interestingly, instead of a direct discussion, their comments critical of Elder Talmage are buried in the forward and in a tiny font footnote.

Elder Talmage, on the other hand, is taking a tremendous risk with his bold declaration as a scholar and as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ. Following the inspiration that he received that could completely resolve of the confusion of opinions on Christ’s birth date is definitely going against conventional wisdom and the currently popular historical and scholarly conclusions.

How Do the Differing Views of the First Presidency and the Twelve Apostles Become a Single Unanimous Decision?

Weighting the view of one apostle or prophet over another in a test of “who is the most credible or most senior?” is not consistent with the procedures of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve that require unanimity for decisions. (D&C 107:27-29) During their deliberations, opposing views are addressed. But, to openly declare significant differences among the Apostles before they achieve unanimity or not achieving unanimity at all is very, very rare.[xix]

“Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve related an experience common in meetings of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve. He said that a proposal was brought to a meeting, and the president of the quorum at the time, President Howard W. Hunter (1907–1995), said, ‘This is so critically important [that] I would like to hear the feeling of each member of the Twelve independently about this proposal.’

“Elder Scott remembered, ‘We were going around the circle giving our feelings: ‘I think that’s all right; seems all right to me.’ [Then] it came to one of the members of the Twelve, and … he said, ‘I don’t know why; I can’t put my finger on any specific thing that I don’t feel good about, anything that I’d change, but I think we’re about ready to commit a disaster.’ Elder Scott said that this one comment stopped the discussion. He remembered that when the same item came up on the agenda at the next meeting, President Hunter looked around the room. No one said anything. Then President Hunter wisely said, ‘I see there’s still unsettled feelings about this; we’re not going to make a decision today.’

“Elder Scott continued, ‘Now that’s the way I think the Lord wants us to relate to each other—to not force things, not be in such a hurry … , but to truly let the Spirit guide, and sometimes that takes time. But it’s better to make the right decision guided by the Spirit than make one that meets a time schedule or to check off an agenda item.’”[xx]

James E. Talmage and April 6, 1 BC: Inspired or Uninspired?

Especially in light of the eighteen sessions where the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve considered and approved the text of Jesus the Christ, and the fact that this book is the official text on the life of Christ for missionaries today, it is a challenge to decide what course to take when Elder Talmage and Elder McConkie and President Clark clearly have opposing views.

I propose that all three Apostles are inspired and that the process where the Holy Ghost brings the Apostles to unanimity had not yet been completed during their lifetimes. And, with the extreme rarity of disagreement among the Apostles, I believe that the Lord must have had a reason to allow ambiguous evidence to exist regarding these dates. Perhaps that ambiguous evidence and disagreement among three of the highest respected apostles in the history of the Church is part of a test of faith for us.[xxi]

D&C 20:1: A Catalyst for Inspiration for a Modern Apostle of Jesus Christ

In the canonized scripture text, section 20 verse 1 is the only verse referencing both a modern calendar year and the phrase “the coming of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the flesh.” It is also tied directly to the date of the organization of the Church, April 6, 1830, as is section 21, and D&C 20:1 has this unique phrase: “it [the church] being regularly organized and established agreeable to the laws of our country, by the will and commandments of God, in the fourth month, and on the sixth day of the month which is called April.”

Elder Talmage’s interpretation also would validate the claim that the year number in our Christian calendar, also called the Gregorian calendar, which has become the universal world calendar today, was not made in error, but really is the number of years since the birth of the One for whom the calendar is named and celebrates, Jesus Christ.[xxii]

In all of these discussions, Elder Talmage’s detractors claim that section 20 verse 1 cannot have been given by revelation but is only the editing of scribes keeping track of the revelations and “a fancy 19th-century way of saying the date.” Therefore, they believe that it cannot be interpreted, even by an inspired prophet, seer and revelator, to refer to the birthday of Jesus Christ. But, if you look at the unique properties of that verse, and consider the tenacity of Elder Talmage in pursuing and defending the inspiration he received, there has got to be more to it than Elder Talmage having not understood the editing process of the scripture texts that eventually were published.[xxiii]

Writing the most ambitious biography ever of Jesus Christ, writing it in the temple by assignment from the First Presidency, scholar and internationally famous scientist, University of Utah president, widely published author, certainly one of the best writers in the Church, ordained as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ in 1911—can there really be any doubt that James E. Talmage is qualified to receive special inspiration for his book with the catalyst being a verse in the canonized scriptures of the Church?

For Elder Talmage to just invent an interpretation that is false or for him to be fooled by false inspiration from an evil source would be a catastrophe for this book by this author and would deny every premise about the importance of this work to him and to the Church.

If Elder Talmage, closely consulting with the First Presidency and the Twelve Apostles, cannot detect a false revelation, then what hope would there be for the rest of us?

Missionaries Studying and Teaching Jesus the Christ

So, because President Clark and Elder McConkie accept the traditional view of scholars and historians on Christ’s birthdate, should a modern missionary avoid studying or teaching from chapter 8 in Jesus the Christ, when it is the official missionary library volume on the life of Christ?

The answer: Of course we should study and teach Elder Talmage’s inspired work. On my mission, studying Jesus the Christ was a major influence in strengthening my testimony of the Savior.

Elder Talmage is the one taking the high stakes risks by challenging conventional wisdom in this high profile book, listing him on the title page as an Apostle of Jesus Christ and copyrighted by the President of the Church. And, throughout his life he strongly affirmed the validity of the inspiration he had received by the Spirit on this subject, which had also been appropriately and diligently debated, reviewed and approved by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve in 1915. [xxiv]

Elder James E. Talmage followed every required procedure as an Apostle to teach truth and avoid deception in writing Jesus the Christ. The official missionary volume on the life of Jesus Christ is teaching true doctrine and that includes the famous quote: “We believe that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem of Judea, April 6, [1 BC].”

My home teaching companion, Kent Rust, called in 2011 as Mission President of the Russia Yekaterinburg Mission, commented on the importance of the pronoun “we” in Elder Talmage’s discussion of his inspiration about the Lord’s birthdate he received pondering the verse in the Doctrine and Covenants.

“As I reviewed chapter 8 again I noticed these words in the last paragraph of the chapter, ‘We believe April 6th to be the birthday as…….’ and ‘We believe that Jesus Christ was born …..’ The word which caught my attention was ‘we’ meaning this was not only Elder Talmage’s words but also those who approved it too. If this was just Elder Talmage’s words then it would say ‘I’ but he said ‘we,’ which I think then means that the First Presidency and Quorum of the 12 Apostles were also saying this.”[xxv]

Reliance on the Direction of the Holy Ghost as a Mission President

My friend Kent Rust added his account of the day that Janet and he arrived at the mission home.

“Janet and I were met at the airport in Yekaterinburg Russia by the outgoing Mission President, Pres. Allcott, his wife and his assistants. After visiting the mission office and the staff there we went to the mission home where I spent a short time with Pres. Allcott reviewing activities of the mission while Janet met with Sister Allcott.

“As our meetings concluded, which I thought at the time was way too short as I still did not feel that I knew enough about the mission, Pres. and Sister Allcott expressed their love and confidence in us. They walked to the mission home door said their final goodbyes and then handed us the keys to the mission home, mission office and other places along with their cell phones and the door shut.

“I looked at Janet bewildered while holding the keys and cell phone in my hands and said ‘what do we do now?’ I don’t think I have ever had a more inadequate feeling than at this time. However, I knew the Lord had not forgotten me or us. Through the direction of the Holy Ghost and help from our assistants we quickly learned those things that we felt like we needed to do.

“As we sought the will of the Lord along with being aided by the the Holy Ghost we learned that we could do many things which in the past we felt like we could not have done. What a blessing it was to totally rely on the Lord for knowing what He wanted us to do and accomplish as we served as his instruments in the mission field.”

In that context of how much those called on a mission must rely on the direction and promptings of the Holy Ghost, Kent then said that if a key book in the missionary library like Jesus the Christ was deemed seriously flawed it could have a negative impact on the faith of missionaries and the progress of the work.

The circumstance of the writing of this book and the extensive interactions and review by the Prophet Joseph F. Smith, the First Presidency and the Twelve Apostles provide spiritual verification of the testimony of Christ, His history and doctrine contained in this unique book. The record of these detailed interactions between Elder Talmage and the First Presidency and the Twelve before the publication of this book also provide a testimony that we will not be led astray by the Prophet.[xxvi]

Book of Mormon 1920 Edition Chronology Notes

Another interesting addition to the Book of Mormon in 1920 is the chronology dates that were added in that new edition. Elder James E. Talmage was intimately involved in the creation of this new edition, which included many enhancements such as the chronology, chapter headings, a pronouncing vocabulary and index.

The Encyclopedia of Mormonism contains an article written by John Pratt about the Book of Mormon chronology.[xxvii]

Here are online scanned facsimiles of the title page, First Nephi chapter 1, Helaman chapter 13 and 3 Nephi chapter 8. The timeline uses the assumption of a 1 BC birth year for Jesus Christ.[xxviii]

The Grand 1931 Evolution Debate

Is there an example in Church history that might guide us where all of the Prophets’ and Apostles’ statements on an important issue ought to be considered inspired, even though many of the statements seemed irreconcilably contradictory?

I think that the debate during 1931 among the General Authorities that affected the Church’s positions on evolution and preceded the flood of new knowledge about DNA might be just that example.[xxix]

When Christian Minister Ken Ham and Aeronautical Engineer Bill Nye debated science and religion topics in 2014, their exchange can be studied as a good example of the handicap many Christian believers experience when they have to explain scientific issues from a literal interpretation of the Bible alone.

Ken Ham is one who believes that the entire universe was created on the fourth 24-hour earth day of Creation based on the biblical statement: “he made the stars also.” (Genesis 1:16). Following the logic of this fundamental belief would throw out much of modern science and astronomy and puts a believing Christian Biblical advocate at a huge disadvantage in discussing or debating these issues.[xxx]

In 1931, there was an intense discussion at the highest levels of the Church as Elder B. H. Roberts attempted to approve his new book for publication entitled “The Truth, The Way, The Life.” I believe that the results from this debate protect Latter-day Saints from pitfalls in science and religion topics that others like Ken Ham experience. I also think that it was important that many of the issues raised by this debate are still ongoing and that it was important that these General Authorities presented and espoused their differing views.

A particularly controversial part of Elder Roberts’ book (“The Truth, The Way, The Life”) was a discussion of pre-Adamic human races and how they would fit in with our first parents, Adam and Eve, and the time line of the creation and the fall. Three General Authorities, some of the best writers in the Church, were particularly involved in the discussions: Elder Joseph Fielding Smith, Elder James E. Talmage and Elder B. H. Roberts.[xxxi]

“In an article about the meetings, at one juncture of the discussions, Elder Talmage ‘made it clear to his assembled brethren that all reputable geologists recognized the existence both of death and pre-Adamites’ prior to 6,000 years ago, the presumed date of the fall of Adam.

“This view, of course, was vigorously denied by [Elder Joseph Fielding] Smith, and a serious disruption between and among certain brethren’ was in the offing. It was at least partly to avoid such disruption that the First Presidency sought to settle the dispute quickly without committing themselves to one side or the other with their memo of 7 April.’

A conciliatory memo to the General Authorities, not to the general membership, contained the famous quote.

“Leave geology, biology, archaeology and anthropology, no one of which has to do with the salvation of the souls of mankind to scientific research, while we magnify our calling in the realm of the Church.”

“There were two results of these meetings by the First Presidency and the other General Authorities on science and evolution. The first result was that Elder Roberts’ book was not endorsed nor published during his lifetime. The second result was to authorize Elder James E. Talmage to give an official address entitled ‘The Earth and Man’ in the tabernacle on August 9, 1931.

Elder Joseph Fielding Smith had earlier given an address in April 1930 at a genealogical conference and Elder Talmage’s talk brought out some views not espoused by Elder Smith as well as many that they agreed upon. This talk by Elder Talmage was later published as a pamphlet by the Church.”

In 1954, Elder Joseph Fielding Smith published his book “Man: His Origin and Destiny.”[xxxii]

The discovery of the structure of DNA and the start of understanding its role in all life led to the famous paper by James Watson and Francis Crick in 1953.[xxxiii]

Modern Evidence of Intelligent Design

More recently, the sequencing of the human genome and other genomes has led to monumental discoveries such as the ENCODE project where we are starting to understand how these amazing DNA programs function. The publication of these discoveries began in 2012 and has led to powerful proofs of intelligent design in living things.

Researcher Katherine Pollard declared:

“When we finished the chimpanzee genome in 2005 and lined it up next to the human genome, we made the amazing discovery that our DNA is almost 99 percent identical. That seems like a bit of a paradox given all the differences we see between ourselves and chimps. But, in fact, it’s not a paradox, because all it takes to make a new species, all it takes to make a human, is a few changes in just the right places.”[xxxiv]

Now that is not random, undirected, mindless mutation-driven evolution!

I think that the discussions among the apostles and prophets in 1931 laid a foundation to receive and understand further light and knowledge that would come in our day. Their writings, even with their disagreements, are powerful witnesses of the creative hand of the Lord in all things and are being validated more and more in scientific research.

Importance of the Lord’s Birth, Crucifixion and Resurrection Dates

In a similar way that we can see great positive results coming from the discussions between Elder Roberts, Elder Smith and Elder Talmage in 1931, I believe that the discussions about the key dates in the Savior’s life, motivated by the writings of Elder Talmage, Elder McConkie and President Clark and others, are all important and inspired.

One of the reasons for this ambiguity in the Lord’s birth and death dates might be that it is important that we celebrate Christmas and Easter in different seasons and different days. The importance of separating these celebrations is evident in the fact that great inspirational Christmas albums are recorded by artists that we would usually classify as not inspirational artists at all. It is also interesting that one of the greatest testimonies of the Savior, the oratorio “The Messiah” by Handel, has become an annual Christmas tradition instead of an Easter tradition when it was originally performed.

Perhaps another motivation is for the membership of the Church to also learn, discuss and understand through the power of the Holy Ghost the different hypotheses and proposals on this issue, making it a test of our faith.

Here is one of President Boyd K. Packer’s favorite scriptures regarding the testimony and gospel knowledge of individual members of the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“But that every man might speak in the name of God the Lord, even the Savior of the world; That faith also might increase in the earth; That mine everlasting covenant might be established; That the fullness of my gospel might be proclaimed by the weak and the simple unto the ends of the world, and before kings and rulers.” (D&C 1:20-23)

Powerful Testimony from Recently Discovered Ancient Calendars

The scriptures assert that important historical events are synchronized with “holy days” on the Hebrew calendar. Ancient Americans used a calendar based on the planet Venus that they claimed was created before the foundation of the world to chronicle key earthly events. Astronomer John Pratt’s article, “Twelve Steps from Christ to Adam,” briefly shows how these two calendars working together can be used to discover important historical dates that testify of the truth of the biblical chronology and the life and Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. The once highly respected biblical chronologies, such as Bishop Ussher’s, including the Flood, the Exodus and the lives of the Patriarchs, are today usually only referenced to mock them as ridiculous.[xxxv]

These ancient calendars use orbital and rotational information from celestial bodies in the Solar System in the algorithms of the calendars as does our modern calendar that is used throughout the world.

Thus, the calendars provide a concrete test environment wherein different proposed versions of ancient calendars or theorized actual dates for important events, such as the birth, death and resurrection events, can be actually tested for consistency and validity.

The sample derivation of Biblical dates described in John Pratt’s article depends on two “anchor dates,” the Sunday April 3, 33 AD resurrection date of Jesus Christ and the very well documented date of the beginning of the captivity of King Jeconiah in Jerusalem on Saturday March 10, 597 BC. Change the resurrection date to a different hypothesized date and the whole tightly linked structure of dates and calendar algorithms fails completely.[xxxvi]

Another method using a different anchor date is to derive the resurrection date from the known date of the Lord’s appearance in the Kirtland Temple. This approach is in John Pratt’s discussion of the lunar Saros cycle in his third Ensign article where April 3, 1836 is shown to be an exact 1803 year interval from April 3, 33 AD, a “Saros century.” [xxxvii]

I would highly recommend reading this article on the “Twelve Steps from Christ to Adam” and also John Pratt’s three Ensign articles.[xxxviii]

Study, Meditation and Prayer Recommended

The ambiguities the Lord has allowed on the information we currently have concerning the all-important dates of the major events in the Savior’s life can be very beneficial. I believe that our testimonies of the modern prophets and apostles should actually increase, in spite of these seemingly opposing views held by some of the most talented and inspired general authorities, scholars and researchers of modern times.

O that this effort may result in a stronger testimony for each of us that on the Lord’s calendar in heaven, on actual dates and times, these crucial real events are chronicled and recorded.

“Three decades ago when in my work it was noticed in the Book of Enoch that there are 364 faithful servants of the Lord who are each identified with a star on a 364-day Star Calendar, the task of identifying those stars seemed impossible. Enoch explains that the stars are sectioned into four quadrants of the zodiac circle, with each division marked by a bright star. Those four cornerstone stars and the four great servants they represent were identified in 2001, but almost no progress was made in identifying more stars until last year when some of the brightest stars were identified as corresponding to holy days on the Star Calendar. Even so, the task of filling in more than 300 remaining stars seemed beyond reach.

“Think about it! The sky is filled with 4,000 visible stars apparently randomly sprinkled around the night sky. From all of those, how is one to pick the right 364 (to which Enoch referred) and then organize them so that each corresponds to a day on a calendar which the Lord uses?”