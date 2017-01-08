Thank you so much for your generous support of Meridian during this year’s Voluntary Subscription Campaign. We only need 354 more subscribers to keep Meridian publishing and strong. We are so close! We are asking for just $36 per reader this year (that’s only $3 a month)–or much more if you are able. Readers like you have kept Meridian going for the past almost 18 years and without your support we could not keep publishing! Will you help us bring this campaign to a close by donating online or sending a check? Thank you!
There are two very simple ways to make your Voluntary Subscription Donation: 1) By clicking on the DONATE button below you can use your credit card OR, choose to use your PayPal account (you’ll see how simple it is when you hit the donate button)–just enter the amount you would like to donate (after you get to the initial donate page), or 2) By mailing a check to us (see our mailing address below).
1. Donate using PayPal OR your Credit Card here (simply click on the Donate button for either):
2. If you would like to send us a check through the mail, please send to the following address:
Meridian Magazine
PO Box 203
American Fork, UT 84003-0203
Again, thank you so much for your generous support of Meridian Magazine!
With love and blessings,
Scot and Maurine Proctor, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief.
Scott BeckstrandJanuary 8, 2017
I am trying to donate with a debit card but the page keeps telling me "Some of your information is incorrect. Please verify and try again". I have verified it a number of times and all is correct. Your system does not want donations it seems.
Chad FranciscoJanuary 5, 2017
I have tried subscribing with a credit card (not using PayPal which I do not use) -- but your system refuses to accept my credit card. I would donate but I will not if I have to go through PayPal. Sorry.