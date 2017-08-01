Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Recently some members visited another ward’s Sacrament Meeting to attend a farewell of a relative. Once the meeting was over, they headed to their car to drive back and attend the last two hours of their ward, opting out of the cultural tradition of skipping the last two hours of church to mingle. As they were leaving, someone said to one of them, “Do you think you are better than us?”

It seems like every few months an article pops up on the web about judging others. The author shares an eye-opening story that drives home the point that we never know what someone else is going through, so we shouldn’t judge.

While we often read about the saint judging the sinner or the sinner judging the saint, rarely do we hear anything written about the saint judging the saint who is living as best they can.

Let me explain what I mean.

We frequently judge people for things they are doing wrong, or look down on them for things they are not doing that they should. What about the flip side of that coin?

Have you ever judged somebody because they are following the commandments in a different way than you? Have you ever thought they had a “holier than thou” attitude when perhaps they are just living the way they feel is right?

To read the full article on Mormon Light, click here.