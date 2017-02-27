Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Mormon youth will ask two apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints questions during a live Face to Face event in Palmyra, New York, where Church founder Joseph Smith experienced what is commonly referred to as the First Vision. President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will participate in the worldwide broadcast Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. MST.

“We hope you’ll prepare for the event by reading the account of the Prophet Joseph’s First Vision and also of trying yourself to ask God in faith for answers,” said President Eyring in a video invitation. “I promise you a wonderful experience.”

Elder Holland said, “Can you imagine a better place to be with President Eyring than Palmyra, New York, to talk about asking questions of God and receiving answers? That will be true not only for the Prophet Joseph in the First Vision, but it will be true to you in your own way as you ask questions in your life.”

Youth can ask questions before the event on LDS.org, on the LDS Youth Facebook page or on other social media channels using the hashtag #LDSface2face.

The broadcast will be available on the LDS Youth YouTube channel and Facebook page. Tune in early for the broadcast premier of “Ask of God — Joseph Smith’s First Vision,” a new video portraying the First Vision, beginning at 10:45 a.m. MST.

Mormons believe Joseph Smith saw God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, in 1820 in the Sacred Grove at the age of 14 after praying to know which church to join after reading a passage of scripture in the Bible (James 1:5–6). Prayer is also part of the Church’s youth theme this year.

Previous Face to Face events have featured Latter-day Saint performers such as the cast of “Studio C” and the Piano Guys, as well as Church leaders Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, Young Women general president. In December, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Kathy, participated in a Face to Face broadcast from Guatemala in Spanish and Portuguese.