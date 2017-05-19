Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Elder Glenn L. Pace, a former counselor in the LDS Church’s Presiding Bishopric and emeritus general authority, passed away early Tuesday morning in Bountiful at the age of 77.

Combining his time in the Presiding Bishopric and the First Quorum of the Seventy, he gave 35 years of service as a general authority of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Pace had battled serious heart problems for a decade and half.

“Fourteen years ago, he had major bypass surgery and wasn’t expected to come out of it,” recalled Rikki Riggs, one of his daughters.

He had been hospitalized again with ongoing heart problems through the past weekend, speaking very little while under medical care, Riggs said.

He made one last return home Sunday afternoon, and by the evening, he was engaged with his wife, six children, their spouses and his 35 grandchildren in what would be a meaningful and memorable final family exchange.

“He was making us all laugh — there were funny moments, tender moments,” Riggs said. “He spoke individually with each family member and each grandchild, sharing a testimony or a thought. That was indicative of how his ministry went — he wanted to minister to the rank and file of the church.”

