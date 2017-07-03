Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently spoke at a Seminar for New Mission Presidents, held June 27 at the Provo MTC. His topic was “the Divine Companionship” and within the framework of that topic, he told the following incredible missionary story about a man from southern Idaho (as related by the Church News):

One night the young man stormed out of the house and set off to join an infamous motorcycle gang. He succeeded in that resolve and for 20 years became immersed in a culture “of temptations yielded to and degradations explored,” never contacting his parents, who feared that he was dead.

Eventually ending up in Southern California, he one day was sitting on the porch of a rented home when he saw two LDS missionaries making their way up the street.

“With a rush of memory and guilt, regret, and rage, he despised the very sight of them,” Elder Holland recounted. “But he was safe, because he kept all visitors at bay by employing two Doberman Pinschers, who viciously charged the gate every moment that anyone came near.”

The dogs startled the missionaries as they passed by and continued on, “our man on the porch laughing at the lovely little drama he had just witnessed, wishing only that the gate hadn’t restrained his two dogs.”

Then, the two elders stopped, looked at each other, conversed a little, “likely said a silent prayer,” then turned around and approached the gate.

“The Dobermans on cue charged the gate again, hit it, snarling, frothing, and then stopped in their tracks,” Elder Holland said. “They looked at the missionaries, dropped their heads, ambled back to the front steps, and lay down.”

The man on the porch was speechless as the missionaries opened the gate, walked up the path, and greeted him.

“One of the elders said, ‘Are you from this part of California?’

“The man said, ‘No. If you want to know, I’m from Pocatello, Idaho.’

“There was a pause. ‘That’s interesting,’ the elder said. ‘Do you know the [such-and-such] family in Pocatello?’

“With a stunned look, our biker paused, and then, in very measured words, said, ‘Yeah, I know them. They are my parents.’

“‘Well, they’re my parents too,’ the missionary said. ‘God has sent me to invite you to come home.’”

The younger brother had been born after the older boy had left home. The elder brother did not even know of him.

