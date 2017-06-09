Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles began his recent trip to Africa by traveling to the construction site of the Durban South Africa Temple.

As he stood on the deep red soil outside the future temple, the Apostle envisioned the gospel’s unlimited and divinely guided potential across the vast African continent.

“The Lord is preparing the African people to receive all of His blessings,” he told the Church News.

Historic growth

Sisters gather at one of the many gatherings Elder Ronald A. Rasband presided over during his visit to the Africa Southeast Area.

The Church is indeed enjoying a dynamic moment in Africa. Three temples are in operation on the continent—in Johannesburg, South Africa; Accra, Ghana; and in Aba, Nigeria—and five more are being built or have been announced in Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Nairobi, Kenya; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Harare, Zimbabwe; and in Durban.

This historic period of temple building across Africa, Elder Rasband said, “enlightened me on my journey to make the Savior and the temple the centerpieces of my messages and teachings.”

Elder Rasband’s May 18–29 trip to the Africa Southeast Area included visits with thousands of members and missionaries in South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He presided over a variety of priesthood leadership conferences, missionary meetings, special stake conferences, and young adult devotionals.

To read the full story in the Church News, click here.