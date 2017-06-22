Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has served as a General Authority for more than eight years—a tenure that’s allowed him to visit scores of nations and worship alongside Latter-day Saints speaking an array of languages.

But in an ever-growing and dynamic Church, he can still discover moments of spiritual wonder and divinely appointed “firsts.”

One such first occurred on June 4, when Elder Renlund created the first Q’eqchi’-speaking stake in Guatemala—the Senahu Guatemala Stake.

“The members of the new stake are sturdy, wonderful and resilient,” he told the Church News. “They have a remarkably proud heritage and they are strong members of the Church.”

Presiding at the creation of the Senahu Guatemala Stake was a historic highlight of Elder Renlund’s recent travels (June 1-12) across Central America. He and his wife, Sister Ruth L. Renlund, visited five nations—Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Honduras—and met with thousands of members and missionaries.

