You are always looking for ways to bolster your preparedness and make sure you have socked away enough food in case of a crisis. Well, in celebration of Meridian’s 18th birthday this month, we’ve been setting aside a large supply of food to do just that for you–give away more than $1,000 worth of this 10-25 year shelf-life food to the winner.

We’ve tried these products and love them. We take them with us to Oman when we are working at Nephi’s Bountiful in our archaeological digs there. We have filled our pantries with them and want you to do the same.

Here’s the contest: You just sign up on Meridian’s mailing list and you’ll get 5 entries. Refer your friends and you can add up to ten more entries for yourself! You’ll see what to do below. And look at all we’re giving away down below.

This is a real celebration! In this giveaway package we will include the following (based on items in stock):

Red Seedless Grapes – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Raspberries – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Fuji Apple Slices – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Peach Slices – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Pineapple Chunks – Freeze Dried – #10 Can 9 Grain Cracked Cereal – #10 Can Instant Brown Rice – #10 Instant White Rice – #10 Can Whole Wheat Flour – #10 Can Creamy Wheat Cereal – #10 Can Quick Oats – #10 Can Golden Cornbread Mix – #10 Can Classic Cookie Dough Mix – #10 Can Fudge Brownie Mix – #10 Can Sweet Corn – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Green Beans – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Carrot Dices – #10 Can Broccoli – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Chopped Onions – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Mashed Potatoes – #10 Can Instant Black Beans – #10 Can Kidney Beans – #10 Can Ground Beef – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Chopped Chicken – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Instant Refried Beans – #10 Can Beef Dices – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Tomato Sauce- 2 Pantry Cans Béchamel- 2 Pantry Cans Velouté- 2 Pantry Cans Shredded Cheddar Cheese – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Pomegranate Yogurt Bites – #10 Can Instant Milk – 2 #10 Cans Basil- Spice Can Cilantro- Spice Can Oregano- Spice Can Italian Seasoning Blend- Spice Can Peppercorn- Spice Can Pure Vanilla Powder – Spice Can Orange Bliss – #10 Can Gourmet Hot Cocoa – #10 Mango – Freeze Dried – #10 Can Shredded Mozzarella Cheese – Freeze Dried – #10 Can

Now that’s a lot of wonderful food to add to your storage. It’s worth entering the contest and sharing this opportunity with lots of friends. The more you share, the more your chances increase to win!