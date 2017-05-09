ESPN Anchor Pays Tribute to LDS Former NFL player in the Wake of Family Tragedy

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt paid tribute to father and former NFL football player Todd Heap and his daughter, Holly, during his “One Big Thing” segment last week. Holly died in April after a heartbreaking accident in the Heap family driveway. The Heap family celebrated Hugs for Holly Day on what would have been Holly’s fourth birthday last week.

Van Pelt explained that his own daughter Lila is about to turn 4 and this, combined with other factors, caused the story to hit close to home for the news anchor.

“The impossibly sad details of the freak accident that took her life, the fact that my daughter turns 4 around the same time, combined with me being an emotional person, left me afraid to even attempt to talk about,” Van Pelt said. “Then I talked with Todd Heap. It’s a conversation I won’t ever forget.”

See the ESPN segment below: