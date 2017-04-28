Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

When it comes to home viewing, streaming is where it’s at. Latter-day Saint cinema has found a place on mainstream sites such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, as well as Gospel-oriented sites such Mormon Channel, Deseret Book On-Demand, and the newly-launched Living Scriptures streaming service. I’ve done the work for you, combing the catalogs so you know where you can stream what. Pop the corn, cuddle on the coach, and prepare to be edified!

AMAZON INSTANT (TITLES FREE WITH AMAZON PRIME MEMBERSHIP)

16 Stones

America’s Choir: The Story of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

An Ordinary Hero

Charly

Christmas Oranges

The Cokeville Miracle

Down and Derby

Emma Smith: My Story

Forever Strong

Inspired Guns

Joseph Smith: The Prophet of the Restoration

One Man’s Treasure

New York Doll

Pride and Prejudice

Saints and Soldiers

Times and Teachings of Joseph Smith

Treasure in Heaven: The John Tanner Story

AMAZON VIDEO (CLICK LINKS TO RENT OR BUY)

Ephraim’s Rescue

Freetown

Hidden in the Heartland

Keep Christmas with You (Mormon Tabernacle Choir w/ Sesame Street, Santino Fontana)

Napoleon Dynamite

The Other Side of Heaven

Passage to Zarahemla

Saints and Soldiers: Airborne Creed

Saints and Soliders: The Void

The Saratov Approach

Saturday’s Warrior

Singing With Angels

Spirit of the Game

DESERET BOOK ON-DEMAND

17 Miracles

Ephraim’s Rescue

The Errand of Angels

Midway to Heaven

Us vs. Them: Religious Rivalry in America

HULU

The Cokeville Miracle

LIVING SCRIPTURES STREAMING ($9.99/month for the entire catalog)

Animated Old Testament stories

Animated New Testament stories

Animated Book of Mormon stories

Animated Hero Classics

Modern Prophets films

Kids 10 Commandments

Docudrama of the Restoration

Visit Israel with Cleon Skousen

Dramatized Audio Stories

MORMON CHANNEL

Finding Faith in Christ

Johnny Lingo

Joseph Smith: The Prophet of the Restoration

The Mailbox

Meet the Mormons

On the Lords Errand: The Life of Thomas S. Monson

The Phone Call

MOUNTAIN VIEW SEMINARY VIDEOS

Self-plug here. In high school I wrote and directed a pair of 40-minute action-comedies for our 1200-student LDS seminary in Mesa, Arizona. NiceGuys’ First Strike is a cheesy martial arts epic about respecting women and honoring the priesthood. Indiana Jones and the Search for Eternal Joy finds Indy and Short Round learning about The Book of Mormon.

NETFLIX

Once I Was a Beehive

Saints and Soldiers: The Void

Saratov Approach, The

Singing with Angels

BONUS: ONLY ON DVD

