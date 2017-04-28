Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE
When it comes to home viewing, streaming is where it’s at. Latter-day Saint cinema has found a place on mainstream sites such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, as well as Gospel-oriented sites such Mormon Channel, Deseret Book On-Demand, and the newly-launched Living Scriptures streaming service. I’ve done the work for you, combing the catalogs so you know where you can stream what. Pop the corn, cuddle on the coach, and prepare to be edified!
(Of course, there’s dozens of Latter-day Saint films that are only available on DVD. I’ve got those for you all in one place as well. Shop for over 120 Mormon Cinema titles right here).
AMAZON INSTANT (TITLES FREE WITH AMAZON PRIME MEMBERSHIP)
16 Stones
America’s Choir: The Story of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
An Ordinary Hero
Charly
Christmas Oranges
The Cokeville Miracle
Down and Derby
Emma Smith: My Story
Forever Strong
Inspired Guns
Joseph Smith: The Prophet of the Restoration
One Man’s Treasure
New York Doll
Pride and Prejudice
Saints and Soldiers
Times and Teachings of Joseph Smith
Treasure in Heaven: The John Tanner Story
AMAZON VIDEO (CLICK LINKS TO RENT OR BUY)
Ephraim’s Rescue
Freetown
Hidden in the Heartland
Keep Christmas with You (Mormon Tabernacle Choir w/ Sesame Street, Santino Fontana)
Napoleon Dynamite
The Other Side of Heaven
Passage to Zarahemla
Saints and Soldiers: Airborne Creed
Saints and Soliders: The Void
The Saratov Approach
Saturday’s Warrior
Singing With Angels
Spirit of the Game
DESERET BOOK ON-DEMAND
17 Miracles
Ephraim’s Rescue
The Errand of Angels
Midway to Heaven
Us vs. Them: Religious Rivalry in America
HULU
The Cokeville Miracle
LIVING SCRIPTURES STREAMING ($9.99/month for the entire catalog)
Animated Old Testament stories
Animated New Testament stories
Animated Book of Mormon stories
Animated Hero Classics
Modern Prophets films
Kids 10 Commandments
Docudrama of the Restoration
Visit Israel with Cleon Skousen
Dramatized Audio Stories
MORMON CHANNEL
Finding Faith in Christ
Johnny Lingo
Joseph Smith: The Prophet of the Restoration
The Mailbox
Meet the Mormons
On the Lords Errand: The Life of Thomas S. Monson
The Phone Call
MOUNTAIN VIEW SEMINARY VIDEOS
NETFLIX
Once I Was a Beehive
Saints and Soldiers: The Void
Saratov Approach, The
Singing with Angels
BONUS: ONLY ON DVD
There are dozens of fantastic Mormon movies that aren’t available to stream yet, but you can still enjoy them with your family. I’ve compiled an exhaustive list of 120 LDS films which you can shop for right here. For more family movie picks, check out my book 250 Great Movies for Latter-day Families.
