Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

A new collaboration from the Church History Department and FamilySearch can help you discover if there are any early LDS missionaries in your family tree. You can also see their mission journals, letters, reports, and photos.

The experience is made up of two parts: the Church History’s Early Mormon Missionaries database, which lets you search through records of early missionaries, and the FamilySearch.org missionary campaign, which automatically matches missionaries from the database to your family tree.

You can use it to learn more about where and when your ancestor missionaries served, see a tree showing exactly how they are related to you, and learn who else served in or presided over that mission and who set them apart.

Watch an introductory video from history.lds.org to learn more about the Missionary Database.

Sign in and explore the Missionary Database for yourself.

Learn more by reading the article “New Missionary Database Finds Early Church Missionaries in Your Family Tree.”