Find Your Family Names: A First Time Guide is a 4-fold card designed to get the entire family involved in family history. This card, and the accompanying online experience, provide a simple guided path to help you get started with your family history and find family names of ancestors who need temple ordinances.

It includes a flowchart to help people at any stage of family history research have a personal experience with family history and temple service including finding family names, taking family names to the temple, and tips for teaching others how to do family history.