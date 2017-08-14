Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE
Find Your Family Names: A First Time Guide is a 4-fold card designed to get the entire family involved in family history. This card, and the accompanying online experience, provide a simple guided path to help you get started with your family history and find family names of ancestors who need temple ordinances.
It includes a flowchart to help people at any stage of family history research have a personal experience with family history and temple service including finding family names, taking family names to the temple, and tips for teaching others how to do family history.
- Try the online experience at www.familysearch.org/findnames.
- Get a printed copy of the card at your Family History Center.
- Download a PDF of the card.
- Order a package of 50 cards from store.lds.org.
- Order copies through BYU Print Services.