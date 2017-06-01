Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

When you are dating someone often you start to wonder, could this be the one? Everyone has a list either written or unwritten. However, we should have realistic expectations and realize that we marry potential and not perfection. So how do you know if they are the right one? Here are five signs that they are the right one for you!

1. They Put In Effort.

If marriage is meant to be a two-way partnership, then dating needs to be a two-way road as well. If you find yourself in a relationship where you are putting in all, or almost all of the effort it is a red flag that the other person either not right, or not ready.

One of the best pieces of dating advice I have ever been given was by my sister Paige. I was chasing a girl that I liked and Paige asked me, “Does this girl put in any effort?” She then continued “When you find the right girl, she will put in as much effort to making it work as you do. If she is not putting in the effort she is not the one.” I did not want to hear that because this girl was not putting in any effort. Eventually, the relationship fizzled out and I realized Paige was right. For a relationship to last, both people must be fully invested.

When you find the right one they will recognize what you are worth the effort. You will both sacrifice and both be willing to pay any price to be together. When you find the person that you are willing to do that for and who is willing to do it for you, then you’ve found the one.

“Just as harmony comes from an orchestra only when its members make a concerted effort, so harmony in marriage also requires a concerted effort.”

President Russell M. Nelson

2. They Put God First, But Put You Second.

