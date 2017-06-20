Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

An artist known for his recent performance as George Washington in the Broadway show “Hamilton” will join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for their Pioneer Day concerts.

Christopher Jackson will be the guest artist for two gala performances in “Music for a Summer Evening” on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. in the Conference Center on Temple Square.

“We are delighted to have Christopher Jackson join us for this year’s concerts,” said Mormon Tabernacle Choir president Ron Jarrett. “He is a multitalented artist with an amazing stage presence. Combined with the choir and orchestra, he will create a magical experience for audiences.”

In addition to his Tony Award-nominated turn in the critically acclaimed “Hamilton,” Jackson has won a Grammy Award for “Hamilton” and an Emmy Award as a composer and songwriter for “Sesame Street.” His Broadway credits include “The Bronx Bombers,” “In the Heights,” “Memphis” and “The Lion King.” Jackson recorded the singing voice of Chief Tui for the 2016 Disney film “Moana.” Fans can also catch him on the small screen, where he has a featured role in the hit CBS drama “Bull.”

The summer concerts are held in conjunction with community-wide Pioneer Day celebrations to celebrate the arrival of Mormon pioneers to Salt Lake City in the summer of 1847.

The concerts will be conducted by Mack Wilberg, music director of the choir, and Ryan Murphy, associate music director.

The Saturday evening concert on July 15 will be live-streamed on MormonTabernacleChoir.org (motab.org/pioneerday) and the Mormon Channel’s YouTube channels in Spanish, Portuguese, French and German at 8:00 p.m. (mountain daylight time). It will also be carried live over the Church satellite system and aired on BYUtv. After the live steam ends, the concert will be available on demand at motab.org/pioneerday.

Free tickets for these concerts are required. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Tuesday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. at lds.org/events, by calling 801-570-0080 or at the Conference Center ticket office. Admission to this event is limited to those ages eight and older.

Patrons are invited to stand by for last-minute seating each evening. The standby line will form at the north gate on Temple Square at 6:30 p.m. for the evening performances.

These summer concerts featuring music by the choir and orchestra have been a long-standing tradition. Recent guest artists have included the King’s Singers (2016), Laura Osnes (2015), Santino Fontana (2014), Nathan Pacheco and Lindsey Stirling (2013), Katherine Jenkins (2012) and Linda Eder and Brian Stokes Mitchell (2011).