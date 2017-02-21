Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

There are days when I open the scriptures and just read. It feels good to have the words of the scriptures just flow through my mind. Some days I listen to the Book of Mormon or a conference talk on my smartphone while driving or walking the dog. My favorite time with the scriptures comes, though, when I dig deeper: cross-referencing, writing notes, chasing down topic references. In the past, I didn’t dig deep as often as I simply read, that is until I discovered some high-tech tools that made going deeper easier.

Reading is as easy as opening a book or pressing play on my device’s screen. Before tablets and smartphones, however, deeper study meant clearing the kitchen table. I needed room to spread out my triple combination and Bible. I had a dictionary that I would schlep over from the book case along with my copy of Strong’s Concordance, weighing in at an impressive 5.2 pounds. I need room for a few copies of the Ensign for conference talks. Of course, I couldn’t forget my study journal. But today, deeper study doesn’t require emptying a bookshelf.

Here are a few examples of how various apps on my tablet or smartphone have encouraged me to dig deeper, more often:

Example 1: Dictionary Apps

Recently, I read in the Doctrine and Covenants about Joseph Smith delivering up “that which was sacred into the hands of a wicked man.”1 This verse refers to Martin Harris, a man who would become one of the Three Witnesses. I knew Martin had his weaknesses, but I struggled with the word wicked. My understanding of Martin’s character didn’t match my contemporary understanding of the word wicked.

Instead of grabbing a dictionary from the shelf, I looked up wicked in my Webster’s Dictionary app. After doing so, I was still unsatisfied. Then I remembered another app that gave me quick access to the 1828 version of Webster’s Dictionary. I definitely didn’t have one of those on my bookshelf. In this older dictionary, I found additional definitions of the word wicked that would have been current in the prophet Joseph’s day.

I discovered the word in 1828 also meant to wind and turn or to depart or fall away. When thinking about Martin Harris in light of these other meanings, I realized how appropriate the word wicked was. Martin did wind and turn in his discipleship. He didn’t walk a straight path in regards to the gospel. It reminded me of the value of being steady and consistent. Such steadiness helps me avoid the rambling, to-and-fro lack of commitment common among the wicked.

Example 2: What Do the Brethren Have to Say?

Often, as I study, new ideas cause me to push beyond my current understanding. In order to stay on the path the Lord wants me follow, I have two choices: I can turn around and retreat to my comfort zone, or I can study what the brethren have said. When I choose the latter, the Holy Spirit guides me to new vistas of understanding.

Using this the LDS Scripture Citation Index app, I can quickly look up how general authorities have referred to a scripture verse in their addresses. The Citation Index is amazing. You’ll find references to the Journal of Discourses and many years of modern conference reports. Because it is so convenient, I use it often to clarify, and go further with the Spirit as my guide.

Example 3: That’s Greek to Me

I’m not planning to go back to school to study ancient Hebrew and Greek. I can, however, dig deeper using Strong’s Concordance. It offers students of the Bible access to information on more than 14,000 Hebrew and Greek words that are the basis of the King James translation.

If I am confused by the way a word is used, I use Strong’s Concordance to gain ideas that help clarify a passage or expand my understanding. One of my favorite examples is from Philippians 4:7. The first part of this verses reads, “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding . . .”

Throughout my life I’ve understood the word peace to mean a lack of conflict or perhaps quiet or stillness. Looking in the dictionary, I am reminded that it also means harmony and freedom from oppressive thoughts and emotions. These meanings expand my understanding of this verse. But, why stop at the dictionary? Now using Strong’s Concordance, I can go back and check the meaning of the original Greek word.

When I did this with Philippians 4:7, I found that the word the King James scholars translated as “peace” is the Greek word eirene (i-ray’-nay). According to Strong’s Concordance, eirene also means quietness, rest, and by implication, prosperity. I also discovered that it means “set at one again.” When I read this, my eyes opened wide. I remembered that the word atonement in English came from the idea of at-one-ment as a way of referring to reconciliation.

As I looked at the rest of the verse, the idea that “the peace of God” was beyond full understanding confirmed that to me that Paul was talking about the atonement. In this verse, we learn then that the atonement, or Jesus Christ’s reconciliation on our behalf, will keep (or protect) our hearts and minds.

When I reread in the dictionary the contemporary idea that peace means to be free from oppressive thoughts and emotions, I knew that one of the designs of the atonement is to free us form the anxiety and fear that so easily take root in our hearts and minds.

Each of these apps puts a full bookshelf of reference material into the palm of my hand, making it quicker and easier to go beyond just reading. I’ve got a couple more apps to mention that I use almost every time I study the scriptures. I’ll talk about these next and then give you a few more details on each of the apps I’ve mentioned.

A Few More Tools

You’ve probably noticed that I haven’t said anything about the updated Gospel Library app. Let me say that I rely heavily on the way Gospel Library allows me to synchronize my notes, bookmarks, and highlights on each of my devices. I’ve been exploring the updated version of this app and incorporating new ways of working into my study routine. Many members use this app. If you don’t, this is a great app to start your high-tech study.

Now, I want to mention my favorite journalling app, DayOne. This one app provides so much flexibility that I use it for much more than my personal journal. I would be lost without a place to collect all of my notes, thoughts, ideas, etc. Gospel Library does have notebooks, which I use to collect information on different scripture topics. DayOne, however, goes beyond this, allowing me to take notes in meetings, record random thoughts on various topics, add my own personal insights, attach pictures, and more. After adding tags to my entries, I can quickly find those random bits that I’ve recorded. I can even print or export entries or groups of entries as PDF files. It also has a passcode that helps me feel comfortable recording private thoughts and feelings.

With these tools on my tablet, I spend more time searching the scriptures and exploring gospel topics. Now, with only my tablet and my recliner I am more diligent in my studies than ever before. I’m grateful for the technology that helps me dive deeper into the word of God.

What Were Those Apps Again?

Below is a list of just a few of the apps I’ve mentioned so far. All of these work on Apple’s iOS platform. I note where Android versions are available, though I have not done so for other platforms. If you have apps that you find helpful, tell me and Meridian’s readers about them in the comments. But, please remember this isn’t meant to be a place to point out weaknesses. App store reviews already do a great job of pointing out needed improvements. Here’s the list of apps in the order they are mentioned in the article:

Merriam-Webster Dictionary: One of the most respected dictionaries for American English. Includes etymological information and a thesaurus for digging deeper into word meanings and origins. Nearly every word is ‘clickable’ allowing you move among words and explore. Easy to navigate. I cut and paste definitions or parts of them into my journal or even into notes in the Gospel Library app. My notes are then linked to the verse that prompted me to look up the word originally. I use this app almost every time I open the scriptures. Cost: Free with ads or $1.99 annually for no ads. Platforms: Apple and Android.

Webster’s 1828 Dictionary: There are a number of versions of this dictionary on both the Apple and Google app stores. They seem to come and go. The content is close in each of them. The interfaces in these apps are not as friendly, but they are good enough. There is nothing wrong with trying a free one first. I have used versions from Nasda Studios and Librainia. These cost a few dollars but allow you to browse word entries. I also have a free app from MooreValue Software that provides a search function but does not offer browsing. Cost: Free to $2.99. Platforms: Apple and Android.

LDS Scripture Citation Index: Allows you to index verses of scripture with conference talks, the journal of discourses, and scriptural teachings of the Prophet Joseph Smith. This app also allows you to search by topic or browse by volume or session. It is the mobile version of the scriptures.byu.edu website. Cost: Free. Platforms: Apple and Android.

Strong’s Concordance: This is the app for the Exhaustive Concordance of the Bible, also known as Strong’s Concordance. I use the version by Orion Systems. This concordance allows you to find the Hebrew and Greek words that the King James Version of the Bible was translated from. It also allows you to see different ways a single ancient word is used in the Bible. Cost: $4.99 (Lite version featuring only Genesis and Matthew is free too let you try it). Platforms: Apple (other versions of Strong’s Concordance are available on both Apple and Android. Prices vary.)

LDS Gospel Library: The scripture study app published by the church. Provides access to the scriptures, conference talks, church magazines, manuals, and much more. Cost: Free. Platforms: Apple and Android.

DayOne 2: This personal journal app is one of the highest rated on Apple’s App Store. I love it and use it for everything from my personal journal to scripture study. Cost: $4.99. Platforms: Apple Only (An Android version may be available in the future.)