Henry J. Eyring, currently the academic vice president of Brigham Young University–Idaho, will become the institution’s 17th president April 10, 2017. (See a news release about outgoing President Clark Gilbert’s new assignment with BYU–Pathway Worldwide.)

Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made the announcement Tuesday at BYU–Idaho’s weekly devotional.

“In behalf of the board and its officers, I welcome President Henry J. Eyring as the new president of BYU–Idaho,” said Elder Oaks, who serves as chairman of the executive committee of the Church’s Board of Education. “I’ve known him for many years [and] I have admired his work as an educator. He is ideally suited to be the leader of this great institution.”

After a standing ovation from students and a surprise appearance from his son and daughter-in-law who live in Boston, an emotional Eyring offered a tribute to Gilbert and his new role. Eyring said BYU–Idaho will continue to be a core supporter of the Pathway program that Gilbert will soon lead.

“I am inspired by the mission of the newly created BYU–Pathway Worldwide, as President Gilbert and his colleagues go forward now in their mission to take education to a worldwide church,” Eyring said. “We at BYU–Idaho will supply them with essential support. I am grateful for consecrated colleagues on this campus who already support Pathway’s mission with online curriculum and academic services.”

Eyring and Gilbert are longtime friends. In addition to time together in previous employment and ecclesiastical assignments, they collaborated on the creation of the Pathway program (originally launched as a pilot program by BYU–Idaho in 2009).

Henry J. Eyring earned degrees in geology, business administration and law from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He has worked at Monitor Company in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as a strategy consultant; at BYU–Provo as an MBA director; and at BYU–Idaho as associate academic vice president over online learning, advancement vice president and his most recent role as academic vice president.

Eyring’s time with BYU–Idaho extends back to 1971, when his father, Henry B. Eyring of the Church’s First Presidency, was president of Ricks College (now known as BYU–Idaho).

Eyring and his wife, Kelly, are the parents of five children.