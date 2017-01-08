Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

You may have already seen the 34-second viral video posted by LDS mom Ashley Gardner. It’s been featured in People, AOL News and the Huffington Post among others. It’s had over 2.2 million views on YouTube and at least as many on Facebook.

She asks the question that every mother has probably asked themselves at one time or another. I’m hiding in the pantry so I can eat a treat without my kids wanting some, is that wrong?

What you may not know is that this mother, who so perfectly captures young motherhood, has quadruplets. She and her husband Tyson Gardner initially weren’t sure they could have children, but boy do they have them now. Follow their adventures on http://gardnerquadsquad.com/.