How Can I Help Someone Who is Suicidal?

In the video “How Can I Help Someone Who Is Suicidal?,” Andrea Hood, a Suicide Prevention Coordinator in the state of Utah, shares some great advice on how we can help someone who may be contemplating suicide.

The video was created by Seth Adam Smith, who is featured in the video that appears on the Church’s site PreventingSuicide.lds.org. Seth has produced a series of suicide prevention videos, which I’ve included below. See his YouTube channel for other videos about depression and suicide prevention. Learn more in his article in the Huffington Post. A transcript of the video is available on Seth’s blog.

How Do I KNOW If Someone Is Suicidal | Suicide Prevention

The #1 Way to Prevent Suicidal Thoughts | Suicide Prevention

What Do I Do If My Child Is Suicidal? | Suicide Prevention

How to STOP Thoughts of Suicide | Suicide Prevention