Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

This is an excerpt from Seeking Christmas-Finding Testimonies of Christ in the Symbols and Traditions of Christmas written by Larry and Lisa Laycock with Ryan and Larissa Chase. Do most of the traditions we have about Christmas actually point to Jesus Christ and his magnificent gifts to us? The authors say a resounding yes! In this article, they demonstrate how Santa Claus is a reflection of the Savior. Click on the book cover if you are interested in purchasing this–and see Christmas through new eyes.

Santa Claus is a popular part of Christmas celebrations. For many, he has become a magical symbol of magnanimous giving. As a symbol of Christlike behavior, Santa represents what is good in mankind. His encouragement to obey and do good combined with his excitement to share kindness can turn even the most dismal of winter days into a celebration of happiness and love. In fact, when viewed through spiritual eyes, the beloved jolly red elf inspires us and helps us to see the Savior’s example of anonymous service, undaunted love, and selfless giving. Santa’s reputation for selflessness and generosity also exemplifies and encourages us to put into practice Christ’s teachings to be full of charity and to show love toward all men. Christ says: “For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat:

I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me . . . . Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matthew 25:35–40).

Thus, the traditions of “playing Santa,” “subbing for Santa,” or becoming a “Santa’s helper” all lead us to emulate Christ’s example of noble and altruistic service and giving. President James E. Faust wisely said:

No one can measure the effect of an unselfish act of kindness. By small, simple things great things do indeed come to pass. Of course, gifts given and gifts received make Christmas special. For many children, Christmas Eve is a very long night as they look forward with eager anticipation to the gifts Santa brings, which is why children love Santa Claus.8

An anonymous author describes Santa Claus this way:

First of all, he’s a joyous individual. . . . Next, Santa Claus is interested in making others happy. He increases the happy moments in the life of everyone he meets. He loves his work; he gets fun out of his job. He is childlike, simple, humble, sincere, and forgiving. Finally, he is a giver. His philosophy is to give himself away in service. He is a friend to everyone. He smiles. Perhaps you and I could attain greater happiness if we emulated Santa Claus a little more, for his way is the way of the Infant Jesus.

When we consider that the word Santa means “saint” or “sacred,” we see that even his name causes us to think of sacred things.

Santa brings with him an opportunity to create memories of love, togetherness, and kindness. Remember, the greatest act of sincere service was offered when Christ began the journey toward completing the Atonement in Gethsemane and on the cross of Calvary. While others slept, Christ toiled to perform the infinite Atonement, and we are recipients of that gift anew whenever we repent, make covenants, and experience the healing influence of Christ’s Atonement.

Although there are those who claim that Santa draws our attention away from the real purpose for celebrating Christmas, the Apostle Paul explains that the pure can find goodness in all things: “Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled” (Titus 1:15). As we practice the Santa tradition, let us think of it and speak of it as an opportunity to put into practice the examples of giving that Christ has shown us. Santa Claus becomes an example of a faithful follower of Christ because he demonstrates godly love.

Even Santa’s clothing can remind the wise to think of Jesus Christ. The crimson color of his magical suit reminds us of the blood that Christ freely spilt for us. The beautiful white trim conjures images of purity and cleanliness associated with the Son of God. Santa often uses a staff in the shape of a shepherd’s crook, reminding us of the good shepherd that Jesus symbolizes.

Throughout His mortal ministry, Christ admonished those whom He blessed to “tell no man” (see Matthew 8:4, 16:20, 17:9; Mark 7:36, 8:30, 9:9; Luke 5:14, 8:56, and 9:21). He sought to freely bless lives through His teaching, example of kindness—especially to children—and His miraculous healings until the last days of His earthly ministry. He sought no recompense. And despite the many miracles He performed, Christ’s greatest gifts to mankind are those of the infinite Atonement and the triumphal Resurrection: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). As we practice the Santa tradition, we can remember the example of a fellow follower of Christ and share in that same anonymous giving and loving kindness.

What is the History of the Legend of Santa Claus?

Origins of the Santa Claus tradition vary. In fact, even his name varies, including names such as Father Christmas, Sinterklaas, Kris Kringle, and Saint Nicholas. Some people even contend that Santa, or Saint Nicholas, was not real. Nothing could be farther from the truth. According to historical accounts, Saint Nicholas served as a faithful bishop, typifying love and compassion for children as well as anonymous service to the poor and needy.

According to both history and legend, Saint Nicholas was a real person and a prisoner for Christ. He served as the bishop of Myra. According to ancient biographers, he was born into a wealthy family in the city of Patara around AD 270. Nicholas’s parents raised him to be a righteous Christian. Following the untimely death of his parents due to an epidemic, young Nicholas dedicated his life and his inherited wealth to helping the poor and needy. Known for his generosity, his kind heart is reflected in many legends of anonymous giving and consistent charity.

Historians and legend also relate that Nicholas even saved the lives of children in peril. Nicholas helped to lead his congregation through one of the most difficult times in Christian history. In approximately AD 303, the Roman emperor ordered brutal and vicious persecution of all Christians, forcing them to make sacrifices to pagan gods. Nicholas and his faithful followers refused. Romans imprisoned the noncompliant Christians, including Nicholas, and exposed them to torture, feeding them to wild animals and forcing them to fight gladiators. Those who survived the persecution came to be called Saints. Thus, upon emerging from prison, Bishop Nicholas became Saint Nicholas. He faithfully served his congregation for an additional thirty years.

In 1881, US illustrator Thomas Nast, a cartoonist and caricaturist considered to be the “Father of the American Cartoon,” created an illustration of Santa Claus. That illustration, complete with a wreath upon Santa’s head and an arm full of toys, has become the modern depiction of Santa. An author named Clement Clarke Moore also helped to define the image of our modern-day Santa in his immortal poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” also known as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The well-known poem was first published anonymously in the Troy Sentinel in New York on December 23, 1823. This poem created an image of Santa Claus—including his attire, his physical appearance, the timing for his visit, his sleigh, his gift-giving tradition, and even the number and names of his reindeer. Based on legends, illustrations, and poetry, children around the world easily recognize Santa as a giver of good gifts to obedient children on the night of Christ’s birth.

Continuing the happy tradition of including Santa in Christmas celebrations, Francis P. Church wrote a famous editorial response to eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon’s question, “Is there a Santa Claus?” In his famous confirmatory response, Church declares:

“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! How dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus! It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. There would be no child-like faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.”

We join Mr. Church in confirming that Santa Claus exists wherever there is an unselfish desire to help the poor, give anonymously to the needy, share love with the forsaken, or bring delight and joy to children. That we may all honor Christmas as Santa does is our wish this Christmas and always.

What we Have Done to Find Testimonies of Christ in the Legend of Santa Claus

One year, we learned of a young family in need. The children of this family were about the same ages as our children, and we wanted to help make their Christmas merry. The parents were struggling students at a nearby university, and we knew they felt lonely, as they were unable to travel home to visit their extended families for the holidays. We also knew they had no extra money to spend on Christmas that year, so we prayed for guidance to know how we could help. We knew we didn’t have enough money to do it all on our own, so we invited two other families to our home to plan a “Secret Santa” for the sweet little family.

Our children scurried about like little elves during the next few weeks as we gathered and prepared Christmas for our friends. We made assignments for everyone to provide certain parts of the Christmas surprise that we would all deliver. On Christmas Eve, we dressed warmly, took our flashlights and field glasses, and set out to deliver Christmas.

We explained to our children that we were Santa’s helpers and that the word Santa means “saint,” which is what we all strive to be (see Ephesians 2:18–20). Our group watched through binoculars as the three dads placed our surprise on the family’s front doorstep, knocked loudly, shook some Santa bells, and ran like the wind so as not to be discovered. We had so much fun that we decided to make it a yearly tradition. We now call this our yearly “Christmas Caper.”

What you can do to Find Testimonies of Christ in the Legend of Santa Claus

Gather your family together on a special evening in early November and plan a secret, anonymous visit from your family to someone in need. Invite each family member to come to the gathering prepared with ideas of whom you should secretly serve that year. Be sure to make the selection process a prayerful and sweet event. We continue to work on our secret plans during the months of November and December, assuring that we are ready to carry out the secret delivery of our Christmas Caper on Christmas Eve. The planning is truly joyous, but delivering is always the most memorable aspect of our Christmas Caper! Without a doubt, our past Christmas Capers are the most frequently and lovingly reviewed memories when our family gathers to celebrate Christmas. Remember that repetition is an excellent teacher, so each year when you gather for the planning phase of your Christmas Caper, remind everyone that Santa means “saint” or “sacred” and that each person in your family is a saintly Santa helper.



Read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” as a family. Discuss ways Santa serves others like Christ does. Commit to become Santas or Saints that provide anonymous service and gifts of love that remind everyone of the most important, selfless gift of the Atonement of Jesus Christ not only during the Christmas season but also throughout the entire year.

Prepare Rice Krispie treats in the shape of Santa hats. They are fun and easy to make. The entire family will want to help. Make them and eat them together, discussing ways you can emulate the anonymous, selfless giving of Saint Nicholas and, in similitude, Jesus.

BONUS:

Kris Kringle Krispie Treats

Ingredients

3 Tablespoons butter or margarine

1 10-oz. package regular marshmallows or 4 cups miniature marshmallows

Red food coloring

6 cups Rice Krispies, divided

Red sugar decorating sprinkles

Directions

Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat. Divide the mixture so you can add red food coloring to ⅔ and leave the other 1/3 white. Add 4 cups Rice Krispies to larger mixture and 2 cups to the smaller. Stir until coated with marshmallow mixture.

Shape the red mixture into Santa hats (triangles) and place on wax paper. Sprinkle triangles with red sugar decorating sprinkles. Gently push on the sprinkles to make them stick to the Rice Krispies hats. Press a small ball of white mixture on top of each triangle and line the bottom of each with white mixture.

Our children LOVE to help make these. Don’t be overly concerned with how they look. It’s more important for everyone to enjoy the journey! Eat and enjoy!